Pelthos Therapeutics to Present at 38th Annual ROTH Conference

DURHAM, N.C., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pelthos Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: PTHS), a biopharmaceutical company committed to commercializing innovative therapeutic products for unmet patient needs (“Pelthos”), today announced that CEO Scott Plesha will participate in a fireside chat at the 38th Annual ROTH Conference on March 23, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

Investors interested in arranging one-on-one meetings should contact their ROTH representative.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the News & Events page in the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://pelthos.com . A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Pelthos Therapeutics

Pelthos Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on building and advancing a portfolio of differentiated cutaneous infectious disease products that address unmet patient needs. ZELSUVMI™ (berdazimer) topical gel, 10.3%, the company’s lead product, is the first and only prescription therapy approved for use at home by patients, parents, and caregivers to treat Molluscum contagiosum. The company’s portfolio of assets also includes Xepi® (ozenoxacin) Cream, 1%, a topical treatment for impetigo, and Xeglyze® (abametapir), a topical treatment for head lice. More information is available at www.pelthos.com . Follow Pelthos on LinkedIn and X .

Contacts

Investors:

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Mike Moyer, Managing Director

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Media:

KWM Communications

Kellie Walsh

pelthos@kwmcommunications.com

(914) 315-6072