Global Crypto Card Spending Surges to $18 Billion Annually as House of Doge Targets Integration of Dogecoin Into Traditional Payment Rails

NEW YORK and MIAMI, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- House of Doge, the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, along with merger partner Brag House Holdings (NASDAQ:TBH) today shared commentary from CEO Marco Margiotta on the accelerating convergence of traditional finance and digital payments and how the company is positioning Dogecoin’s massive community to participate in this shift.

Crypto-linked debit card spending has reached an $18 billion annualized run rate1, growing more than 15× since 2023, signaling a major shift toward real-world crypto usage. This has been supported by global payment networks and widespread merchant acceptance. Industry research suggests crypto card spending now rivals peer-to-peer stablecoin transfers in scale, underscoring that digital assets are increasingly being used for everyday consumer purchases rather than remaining confined to trading and wallet-to-wallet activity.

“Cards are the bridge between digital currency and everyday life,” said Marco Margiotta, CEO of House of Doge. “When digital assets can be spent anywhere traditional cards are accepted, adoption accelerates dramatically. This is the moment where crypto moves from speculation to real-world utility.”

Momentum in the category is also being reinforced by major global payment networks. Visa said it supports more than 130 stablecoin-linked card issuing programs across more than 40 countries2, while Mastercard says its crypto card programs enable spending across more than 150 million acceptance locations3 and has launched a new Crypto Partner Program with more than 85 industry leaders4. Together, these developments suggest crypto-linked cards are evolving from a niche product into a more established part of the global payments landscape.

Bridging Dogecoin with card based payments would activate one of the world’s most popular digital currencies everywhere, instantly. “Rather than rebuilding the financial system from scratch, we are working towards integrating Dogecoin into the rails that already connect millions of merchants and billions of consumers worldwide. Partnerships allow us to lower development costs, reduce regulatory friction, and dramatically accelerate time to market.”

“The fastest path to adoption is meeting users where they already are,” Margiotta added. “That means wallets, cards, mobile payments, and global payment networks. Consumers won’t think in terms of crypto or fiat—they’ll simply pay. Our goal is to make Dogecoin part of that seamless experience.”

As digital asset spending continues to grow, House of Doge sees a significant opportunity to help bridge traditional finance and the next generation of internet-native money.

About House of Doge

House of Doge is the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, committed to advancing Dogecoin ($DOGE) as a widely accepted and decentralized global currency. By investing in the infrastructure needed to bring Dogecoin into everyday commerce, House of Doge is building secure, scalable, and efficient systems for real-world use. From payments and financial products to real-world asset tokenization and cultural partnerships, House of Doge is leading the next era of crypto utility, where Dogecoin goes beyond the meme and fulfills its mission of Doing Only Good Everyday on a global scale.

About Brag House

Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. The platform offers live-streaming capabilities, gamification features, and custom tournament services, fostering meaningful engagement between users and brands. For more information, please visit www.braghouse.com .

