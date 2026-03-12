Polaryx Therapeutics Deepens Engagement with the Krabbe Disease Community Through Scientific and Patient Advocacy Events

PARAMUS, NJ, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaryx Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLYX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, disease-modifying therapies for rare, pediatric lysosomal storage disorders (“LSDs”), announces its participation in two upcoming events supporting the Krabbe disease community. These events reflect Polaryx’s ongoing commitment to advancing research and strengthening engagement with patients, caregivers, and clinicians.

2026 Krabbe Translational Research Network

Members of the Polaryx executive team, including Dr. Lisa Bollinger, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shrijay Vijayan, Chief Scientific and Business Development Officer, and Dr. Minsu Kang, Director of Regulatory and Clinical Affairs, will attend the 2026 Krabbe Translational Research Network (KTRN) meeting taking place March 18-20, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minn.

Presented by the Rosenau Family Research Foundation, the KTRN meeting is dedicated to accelerating Krabbe research and engages in focused, data‑driven working sessions that integrate emerging insights across GALC biology, large‑animal and cellular models, newborn‑screening interpretation, and therapeutic development.

The KTRN functions as a collaborative scientific forum designed to facilitate the exchange of mechanistic, preclinical, and early clinical evidence that may inform future research and clinical development strategies for Krabbe disease.

“Polaryx deeply values these opportunities to remain closely aligned with emerging scientific insights while engaging directly with treating clinicians, caregivers and patient advocates to understand the evolving landscape of the disease,” said Dr. Bollinger.

2026 Putt-Putt to #CureKrabbe

The Polaryx team will also be attending the 2026 Putt-Putt to #CureKrabbe on March 20, 2026 in Edina, Minn. The event will be hosted by KrabbeConnect, a patient organization recognized by the National Organization of Rare Diseases (NORD) and dedicated to raising awareness and strengthening engagement with the Krabbe community.

Polaryx continues to pursue its mission of addressing significant unmet medical needs in rare pediatric disorders by advancing the launch of SOTERIA, its phase 2, open-label, single-arm trial designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and clinical activity of Polaryx’s lead candidate, PLX-200. The trial will evaluate PLX-200 across four rare lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs), including CLN2, CLN3, Krabbe disease, and Sandhoff disease.

“Our recent scientific findings on PLX-200 as a potential novel therapeutic approach for Krabbe disease was met with support and encouragement from members of the Krabbe community,” said Dr. Vijayan. “As we continue to advance the SOTERIA trial, we value these opportunities to hear directly from the Krabbe community to ensure our clinical development remains aligned with those living with Krabbe disease.”

About Krabbe Disease

Krabbe disease, also known as globoid cell leukodystrophy, is caused by mutations in the galactosylceramidase (“GALC”) gene, leading to galactosylceramidase deficiency and an inability to break down certain lipids in the body. This results in accumulation of the toxic metabolite psychosine in the brain and other areas of the nervous system, causing demyelination and severe neurological decline.

About the SOTERIA Trial

SOTERIA is a Phase 2, open-label, single arm trial intended to assess the safety, tolerability, and clinical activity of Polaryx’s lead drug candidate, PLX-200, in CLN2, CLN3, Krabbe disease, and Sandhoff disease, four different LSDs whose patient populations Polaryx believes represent approximately one quarter of the LSD population. SOTERIA is designed to be flexible, resource-efficient, and provide important data and information important to PLX-200’s future clinical development. Polaryx received a safe to proceed letter in October 2025 from the FDA and plans to initiate SOTERIA in the first half of 2026 in trial sites in the United States as well as in Europe and Asia or other foreign jurisdictions. Designed with a high degree of flexibility, SOTERIA represents a resource-efficient opportunity to validate PLX-200’s preclinical science across multiple LSDs while gathering data that will be invaluable in planning PLX-200’s future development pathway, including the initiation of potentially pivotal trials. For the CLN2 and CLN3 cohorts, although the entire trial is open label, these cohorts will incorporate analyses comparing natural history data as a control arm to PLX-200’s treated arm. A natural history study is a preplanned observational study intended to track the course of the disease. Should the data demonstrate compelling clinical activity, Polaryx may seek conditional marketing authorization.

About Polaryx Therapeutics

Polaryx Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing patient-friendly small molecule and gene therapy treatments for rare orphan lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs). Founded in 2014, Polaryx seeks to deliver safe, effective, and patient-friendly treatments that address the underlying pathophysiology of these catastrophic diseases and their significant unmet need. Our approach integrates small molecule therapies, including a combination therapy, and a gene therapy, positioning us to potentially address both the genetic and downstream pathological features of LSDs. Our small molecule drug candidates share similar modes of action that have been demonstrated to address lysosomal dysfunction, neuroinflammation, and neuronal loss in our validated animal models that closely mimic human clinical phenotypes. Our most advanced product candidate, PLX-200, targets several LSDs and we intend to launch SOTERIA, a Phase 2 basket trial, to evaluate PLX-200’s safety and efficacy. For more information, please visit www.polaryx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: Polaryx’s clinical development plans for PLX-200, including the timing for initiation of the SOTERIA trial. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “objective,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “expect,” “believe,” “design,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “develop,” “plan” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While Polaryx believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to the company on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, those set forth in Polaryx’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), many of which are beyond the company’s control and subject to change. Actual results could be materially different. Risks and uncertainties include: global macroeconomic conditions and related volatility, expectations regarding the initiation, progress, and expected results of Polaryx’s clinical trials; expectations regarding the timing, completion and outcome of Polaryx’s clinical trials; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals; liquidity and capital resources; and other risks and uncertainties identified in Polaryx’s Registration Statement on Form S-1, as amended, filed with the SEC on January 27, 2026 and subsequent disclosure documents Polaryx may file with the SEC. Polaryx claims the protection of the Safe Harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. Polaryx expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter any statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

CORE IR

(212) 655-0924

media@polaryx.com

Investor Contact:

CORE IR

(212) 655-0924

investor@polaryx.com

