Global Mofy Partners with Lianyungang Cultural Tourism Group to Develop Digital Cultural Tourism Benchmark Projects, with the Ecological Conservation-Themed Crescent Island Immersive Digital Exhibition Hall Debuting First

BEIJING, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Mofy AI Limited (the “Company” or “Global Mofy”) (Nasdaq: GMM), a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production and the development of 3D digital assets, today announced that the immersive digital exhibition hall project it developed for the Crescent Island Scenic Area in Haizhou District, Lianyungang, China, has been successfully completed and is now officially in operation.

The launch of the project also marks a milestone in Global Mofy’s collaboration with Lianyungang Cultural Tourism Group in the digital cultural tourism sector. Leveraging the immersive digital experience at Crescent Island as a demonstration scenario, the two parties plan to continue exploring new models for integrating digital technologies into cultural tourism.

The project commenced in July 2025, with overall delivery completed by the end of January 2026, and officially opened to the public on February 15, 2026. Through immersive visual storytelling, interactive technologies and digital content production, the exhibition hall digitally presents Crescent Island’s rich ecological resources and biodiversity, creating a cultural tourism space that integrates science education with immersive visitor experiences.

Crescent Island, located in Haizhou District of Lianyungang City in Jiangsu Province, is one of the region’s important ecological tourism destinations. Centered on ecological conservation and biodiversity education, the project utilizes immersive visual content and interactive digital scenes to illustrate the transformation of Crescent Island from a historical industrial site into a restored ecological wetland, while showcasing the area’s wetland ecosystem and bird habitats.

From a technical perspective, the exhibition hall integrates multi-surface surround projection systems and real-time interaction technologies to create an immersive digital environment. High-resolution multi-channel projection mapping extends natural ecological scenes across both wall and floor surfaces, forming a continuous visual landscape that surrounds visitors. In addition, the system incorporates infrared sensing and LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) - based interaction technologies, enabling real-time detection of visitors’ movements and gestures, allowing the digital environment to dynamically respond to user interactions.

In terms of content production, Global Mofy leveraged its extensive 3D digital asset library and virtual content production capabilities to construct detailed digital ecosystems, including wetland environments, plant communities and representative bird species. Through digital modeling, procedural animation and real-time rendering technologies, the project dynamically recreates ecological transformations, allowing visitors to experience the evolution of ecosystems and the vitality of natural life within an immersive environment.

Mrs. Wenjun Jiang, CTO of Global Mofy, commented: “Digital technologies are continuously transforming how cultural tourism experiences are presented. Through immersive content and interactive experiences, natural ecosystems, historical narratives and science education can be delivered in a more vivid and engaging way. Going forward, Global Mofy will continue to advance the application of generative AI and digital content technologies in cultural tourism, digital exhibitions and immersive experience spaces, further promoting the integration of culture and technology.”

The completion of this project further expands Global Mofy’s application of digital content technologies in cultural tourism exhibitions and public cultural spaces. As demand for immersive digital experiences continues to grow, the Company plans to further explore the use of AI technologies, 3D digital assets and virtual content production across museums, cultural tourism destinations and digital exhibition environments.

About Global Mofy AI Limited

Global Mofy AI Limited (Nasdaq: GMM) is a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production, and the development of digital assets for the digital content industry. Utilizing its proprietary “Mofy Lab” technology platform, which consists of interactive 3D and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology, the Company creates high-definition virtual versions of a wide range of physical world objects in 3D ranging from characters, objects to scenes and more. The digital assets can be used in different applications, including movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, gaming, and more. Global Mofy Metaverse is one of the leading digital asset banks in China, which consists of more than 150,000 high-precision 3D digital assets. For more information, please visit www.globalmofy.ai or ir.globalmofy.cn.

