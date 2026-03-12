ZEELOOL Spring Sale Launches With Up To 80% Off Sitewide

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring is officially in the air, and so are the savings. ZEELOOL has launched its highly anticipated ZEELOOL Spring Sale, giving shoppers the chance to enjoy up to 80% off sitewide as they step into the new season.

At a time when consumers are looking for smart ways to refresh their wardrobes without overspending, ZEELOOL’s 2026 Spring Upgrade event delivers exactly that. From fashion-forward essentials to complete prescription eyewear solutions, the brand is making it easier than ever to embrace spring trends at an accessible price point.

ZEELOOL positions eyewear as more than a necessity. It’s the finishing touch that pulls a look together and signals personal style. As the brand works toward becoming an essential accessory in every wardrobe, this spring campaign reflects that direction—bringing trend-driven frames into everyday moments, from workdays to weekend plans.

Spring Sale Must-Haves Take Center Stage





At the heart of the event is the Spring Sale Must-Haves collection, where ZEELOOL brings together its most in-demand trendy frames for the season. The assortment blends new arrivals inspired by this year’s spring trends—bold shapes, soft pastels, lightweight silhouettes, and confident statement pieces. It also includes the brand’s proven best sellers that customers consistently reach for season after season.

ZEELOOL designs the collection for real life, not just one occasion. Styles that balance personality and practicality fit seamlessly into busy everyday routines. Lightweight, versatile options are perfect for transitions from the airport to dinner. For nights out, polished silhouettes add just the right edge. Each pair transitions easily from weekday routines to weekend plans.

2026 Spring Upgrade Under $66





Beyond seasonal frames, ZEELOOL is also spotlighting its Eyewear Styling Guide, created for shoppers who want more than just a new look. The guide brings together aesthetics and function in one streamlined solution, making it easier to build a complete pair of prescription glasses without second-guessing the details. As part of the 2026 Spring Upgrade, customers can access everything they need for under $66, with pricing that’s transparent and easy to navigate.

The offer pairs stylish, high-quality frames with functional lenses suited for daily wear, including single-vision photochromic, blue-light blocking, and driving lenses within SPH ±6.00. Each pair also comes with scratch-resistant, anti-reflective, and enhanced hard coatings to support durability and visual clarity. Advanced lens upgrades are also available at an additional cost.

Select lenses are now 15% off, including blue light blocking, photochromic, and driving options. To offer even greater value, these discounts can be stacked with certain ongoing site promotions, giving shoppers more ways to save during the ZEELOOL Spring Sale.

Flash Sale: Limited-Time Deals Starting at $7





ZEELOOL is also rolling out a limited-time Flash Sale (terms and conditions apply), featuring select glasses starting at just $7 and frames from only $3. The short-term promotion gives shoppers a low-commitment way to try new styles or grab an extra pair at a fraction of the usual cost.

These offers are available for a limited window as part of the broader ZEELOOL Spring Sale. Shoppers can explore the current deals on the brand’s Flash Sale page while supplies last.

Frame Your Vibe This Spring

Modern consumers are looking for more than just a product. They are increasingly drawn to brands that combine value with self-expression. ZEELOOL’s Spring Savings event responds to that demand with spirited design, practical solutions, and straightforward pricing.

With up to 80% off sitewide, glasses from $7, and a complete Spring Upgrade under $66, the ZEELOOL Spring Sale offers a smart, stylish way to step into 2026. Visit the official website to explore the full collection and start your Spring Refresh.

About ZEELOOL

At ZEELOOL, eyewear is the finishing touch that completes a look and expresses who you are. The brand creates high-quality, stylish frames that are accessible to everyone, empowering wearers to frame their vibe with confidence and ease. With a mission to become the essential accessory in every wardrobe, ZEELOOL offers eyewear designed to fit every moment of life.

