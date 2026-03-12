Leviathan Metals Announces Sale of Timor Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leviathan Metals Corp. (“Leviathan”, the “Company”) (LVX – TSXV, LVXFF – OTC, 0GP – FSE) is pleased to announce the sale of the Company’s 100% interest in the 11,663 hectare Timor Gold Project (the “Project”), held by the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Leviathan Gold Australia (“LVX AUS”), pursuant to a mineral property sale agreement (the “Agreement”) with Au Gold Corp. (TSX: AUGC) (“AUGC”), dated January 12, 2026.

The consideration paid by AUGC in connection with the sale of the Project is composed of cash consideration of $75,000 and 5,000,000 common shares in the capital of AUGC, issued to LVX AUS.

The Agreement also provides for contingent consideration of $3.00 per ounce of JORC or NI 43-101 compliant resources disclosed in a JORC or NI 43-101 technical report, with such amount payable in cash no later than 90 days following public disclosure of the technical report.

About Leviathan Metals Corp.

Leviathan Metals Corp., previously known as Leviathan Gold Ltd., is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSXV (LVX), OTC (LVXFF), and Germany (0GP).

