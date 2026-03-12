Eco Innovation Group Announces Interview Featuring Kepler GTL CEO, Brent Nelson, to Discuss Transaction Progress, Technology Roadmap, and Commercialization Strategy

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (“ECOX” or the “Company”) today announced a new interview featuring Brent Nelson, CEO of Kepler GTL Technologies Inc., providing investors with an update on the Company’s recently executed definitive agreements with Kepler GTL and the strategic roadmap for commercializing its modular gas‑to‑liquids (“GTL”) and sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”) technology platform.

Kepler GTL’s patented modular GTL and coal‑to‑liquids technologies convert stranded or flared natural gas into low‑cost synthetic fuels, including SAF, clean green diesel and NAPHTHA. These systems are engineered for scalable deployment in regions where natural gas is underutilized or routinely flared, supporting both emissions reduction and global SAF supply expansion.

“Kepler GTL’s gas‑to‑liquids and coal‑to‑liquids technologies together enable the production of low‑cost synthetic fuels, including sustainable aviation fuel, clean diesel and NAPHTHA. With SAF mandates accelerating in Europe and global demand rising sharply, every gallon we can produce is immediately absorbed by the market. Once our first plant is operational, the economics are compelling — it becomes a long‑term cash‑generating asset and positions us as a highly attractive strategic acquisition target for major energy or fuel companies,” said Brent Nelson, CEO of Kepler GTL Technologies, Inc.

Link to the full interview: https://youtu.be/p6-j82oGlhY

Brent Nelson will discuss the factors that led ECOX to select Kepler GTL’s intellectual property portfolio as the foundation for a long‑term public company platform, including:

Transaction milestones required to complete the reverse merger and share exchange

Governance alignment resulting from the Master Sales Agreement and voting‑control transition

Technology differentiation, including modular deployment scenarios and priority commercialization regions

Commercial‑scale validation plans for emissions reduction, SAF yield, and cost competitiveness

Scaling strategy to contribute to the global SAF supply gap, with IATA projecting demand reaching 449 billion liters by 2050

Integration planning, including operational readiness and risk‑mitigation measures

To learn more about Kepler GTL's modular gas-to-liquids technology and its potential to convert stranded energy resources into Sustainable Aviation Fuel and other low-carbon fuels, view the company overview presentation here: Kepler GTL Technology Overview

