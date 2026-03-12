Lakeland Fire + Safety to Attend the 38th Annual Roth Conference

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Industries, Inc. ("Lakeland Fire + Safety" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LAKE), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing and apparel for industry, healthcare and first responders, today announced that the Company will participate in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference taking place March 22-24, 2026, in Dana Point, California.

Jim Jenkins, President and Chief Executive Officer, Calven Swinea, Chief Financial Officer, and Barry Phillips, Chief Revenue Officer, will attend the 38th Annual ROTH Conference, where they are scheduled to host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. Management expects to discuss the Company's progress integrating acquisitions, expanding market share, and scaling its fire protection platform globally.

38th Annual ROTH Conference

Date: March 22-24, 2026

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Dana Point, CA

Format: In-person 1x1 Meetings

Attendees: Jim Jenkins, President and Chief Executive Officer, Calven Swinea, Chief Financial Officer, and Barry Phillips, Chief Revenue Officer

For more information on the 38th Annual ROTH Conference, or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact your ROTH representative. You may also email your request to LAKE@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Lakeland Fire + Safety

Lakeland Fire + Safety manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of fire services and industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and first responder markets. In addition, we provide decontamination, repair and rental services that complement our fire services portfolio. Our products are sold globally by our in-house sales teams, our customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a strategic global network of selective fire and industrial distributors and wholesale partners. Our authorized distributors supply end users across various industries, including integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, transportation, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high-tech electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry. In addition, we supply federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, including fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, we sell to a mix of end-users directly and to industrial distributors, depending on the particular country and market. In addition to the United States, sales are made into more than 50 foreign countries, the majority of which were into China, the European Economic Community ("EEC"), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Commonwealth of Independent States ("CIS") Region, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguay, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Hong Kong and New Zealand.

For more information about Lakeland, please visit the Company's website at www.lakeland.com.

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

LAKE@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us