Treasure Global Participates in ASEAN Banking & Finance Summit 2026; CEO Receives ASEAN Fintech Icon Award

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) (“Treasure Global” or the “Company”), a Southeast Asia–anchored technology company, today announced its participation in the 2nd ASEAN Banking & Finance Summit 2026, where its Chief Executive Officer, Carlson Thow, received the ASEAN Fintech Icon Award in recognition of leadership in advancing fintech innovation and digital platform development in the region.

Held at The Ritz-Carlton Kuala Lumpur, the summit convened policymakers, business leaders, technology companies and financial sector stakeholders under the theme “Navigating Banking in a New Geo-economic Era – Enhancing Trust, Technology, Talent, Transformation.”

The summit served as a key regional platform to address the evolving role of financial institutions and fintech companies in strengthening economic resilience, accelerating digital adoption, and advancing financial inclusion across ASEAN.

In addition to the recognition, Carlson Thow participated as a speaker in the Leadership Panel titled “Leadership, Trust, Governance and Transformation,” where he joined regional industry leaders in discussions on trust, governance, future-readiness and talent development within financial institutions.

The panel explored the evolving role of leadership, governance and institutional trust as financial institutions adapt to accelerating technological change and shifting global economic dynamics.

The Company believes the recognition reflects Treasure Global’s broader platform strategy across payments, loyalty, merchant digitalisation and fintech expansion, as well as its growing participation in regional conversations around digital transformation, financial innovation and inclusive economic growth.

“We are pleased to participate in a regional platform such as the ASEAN Banking and Finance Summit, where leaders across banking, finance and technology are discussing the future direction of the industry. While the award was conferred on me individually, I view it as a reflection of the work our team has been building at Treasure Global across digital platforms, merchant ecosystems and fintech initiatives, as well as our continued commitment to innovation and execution in the region,” said Carlson Thow, Chief Executive Officer of Treasure Global.

Treasure Global continues to expand its technology ecosystem through platforms such as ZCITY, its consumer-facing payment and loyalty platform that integrates digital payment solutions and customer engagement features for merchants and consumers.

As financial institutions and businesses navigate a more complex geo-economic environment, Treasure Global sees continued opportunities to contribute to discussions around stronger digital rails, improved user experiences, practical innovation and trusted execution across the financial and commercial ecosystem.

About Treasure Global:

Treasure Global is a Malaysia-based technology solutions provider specializing in innovative platforms that drive digital transformation in retail and services. The Company’s flagship product is the ZCITY Super App, which integrates e-payment solutions with customer loyalty rewards to create a seamless online-to-offline user experience. As of December 2025, ZCITY has attracted 2.71 million registered users, positioning Treasure Global as a key player in Malaysia’s digital economy. Treasure Global continuously leverages cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and data analytics, to enhance its platform’s capabilities across e-commerce, fintech, and other verticals.

Visit treasureglobal.org for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements reflect the Company’s current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically include terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” or similar expressions.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to expand its e-commerce platform and F&B distribution business, customer acceptance of new products and services, changes in economic conditions affecting its operations, the outcome of partnership discussions, the impact of global health crises, supply chain disruptions, competition, and regulatory risks related to data privacy and security. Additional risks include volatility in digital asset markets, potential vulnerabilities in custodial security, and evolving global and domestic regulatory frameworks applicable to blockchain technologies. These risks, along with other factors, are discussed in more detail in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT

Investor and media contact:

Investor Relations Team

Treasure Global

ir_us@treasureglobal.org