Berger Montague PC Investigating Claims on Behalf of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) Investors After Class Action Filing

PHILADELPHIA, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Camping World shares during the period from April 29, 2025 through February 24, 2026 (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Camping World securities during the Class Period may, no later than May 11, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

Camping World, headquartered in Lincolnshire, Ill., is a retailer of recreational vehicles and related products and services.

The lawsuit alleges that Camping World misled investors about the strength of its business and its ability to manage inventory using data analytics to optimize profits. According to the complaint, the Company overstated consumer retail demand and its ability to effectively manage inventory levels, while failing to disclose that it would need to implement strict corrective inventory management objectives that would negatively impact gross profit and margins.

As the true state of the Company’s operations became known, Camping World shares declined sharply. On October 29, 2025, the stock fell $4.17, or 24.8%, to close at $12.65 per share after the Company reported declining new vehicle revenue and shrinking margins. Then, on February 25, 2026, after announcing significant losses, gross margin declined, and the suspension of its quarterly dividend, shares fell an additional $1.79, or 16.5%, to close at $9.06 per share, causing substantial investor losses.

If you are a Camping World investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation’s preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

aabramowitz@bergermontague.com

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

cadorni@bergermontague.com