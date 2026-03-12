MACOM Introduces Industry’s First PCIe® 7.0 Linear Equalizers, Extending the Reach of Copper at 128 GT/s

LOWELL, Mass., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”), a leading supplier of semiconductor products for high performance connectivity, today announced the industry’s first PCIe® 7.0–optimized linear equalizer and cross-point switch devices, extending MACOM’s comprehensive portfolio across both optical and copper interconnects. The new MAEQ-39964 and MAEQ-39966 devices are optimized for 128 GT/s operation and support next-generation protocols including PCIe 7.0, PCIe 6.0 and CXL®, enabling longer reach and higher performance for copper-based interconnects.

Designed to meet the demanding signal integrity performance requirements of emerging PCIe 7.0 systems, MACOM’s latest equalizers extend the reach of passive copper cables while maintaining full protocol transparency. They are well-suited for applications such as data centers, high performance test and measurement equipment, server and storage systems.

“As PCIe 7.0 drives higher signaling speeds, maintaining signal integrity over copper cabling and system boards becomes increasingly challenging,” said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer, MACOM. “Our new equalizers provide our customers a clear, scalable path to PCIe 7.0 while maximizing the reach and value of existing copper infrastructure.”

The MAEQ-39964 is a four-channel linear equalizer supporting 2.5 NRZ to 128 Gbps PAM4 data rates and designed for Active Copper Cables (ACCs).

The MAEQ-39966 is a four-channel linear equalizer supporting 2.5 NRZ to 128 Gbps PAM4 data rates with integrated 2×2 switching for system and server applications.

These new PCIe 7.0 equalizer solutions are available in a 91-pin BGA package. They are on display in MACOM’s Booth #1227 at OFC 2026 from March 17 to 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. For more information, please visit www.macom.com.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for telecommunications, industrial and defense and data center applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard.

