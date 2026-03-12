LivTech Strengthens Executive Leadership Team for Next Phase of Growth with Tracy Kim, CMO and Natalie Shipley, CRO

Knoxville, TN, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LivTech , a leading provider of comprehensive healthcare tech solutions specifically designed for long-term care, today announced the expansion of its senior leadership team with the appointment of Tracy Kim as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Natalie Shipley as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). These hires signal a new chapter for LivTech as it transitions from a high-growth startup to a dominant force in the healthcare technology space.

“The addition of Tracy and Natalie to our executive leadership team reflects where LivTech is headed next,” said Mike Scarbrough , CEO, LivTech. “Over the past few years, we have built a strong foundation through innovation and the addition of several complementary companies. Tracy and Natalie bring the leadership and experience to help us strengthen our brand, sharpen our go-to market strategy, and continue building technology that supports meaningful outcomes for providers and residents.”

Building a category leader and strong brand equity

Tracy Kim joins LivTech as Chief Marketing Officer, bringing over 20 years of B2B marketing and leadership experience across technology and healthcare. Most recently at TigerConnect, she served as VP of Marketing and led strategic programs, driving significant pipeline growth with improved marketing efficiency and leading the company through two strategic acquisitions.

Prior to TigerConnect, Kim held leadership roles at GoDaddy as the Head of Vertical Marketing, as well as positions at AT&T/Quickplay Media and NBC Universal/Comcast. She brings deep expertise in demand generation, product marketing, and go-to-market strategy to the team. Her career also includes management consulting at McKinsey & Company, working with marketing and technology clients across the US and internationally.

Optimizing operations for scale

Natalie Shipley brings deep expertise in scaling high-performing revenue organizations within the SaaS healthcare industry to her role as CRO. In her role, she will focus on scaling the go-to-market strategy, strengthening revenue operations, and building a unified team positioned to deliver consistent results and long-term enterprise value.

Shipley joins LivTech from Nextech, a leading provider of EHR and financial management platforms serving medical and aesthetic practices, where she most recently served as Senior Vice President of New Business and played an instrumental role in an extraordinary period of growth and transformation for the company. During her tenure at Nextech, the organization completed five strategic acquisitions and achieved significant revenue growth, establishing Nextech as one of the most recognized and respected platforms in the SaaS healthcare space. Central to this success was Shipley’s leadership in implementing a disciplined solution-selling framework and clearly defined market segmentation across SMB, mid-market, and enterprise; creating focus, repeatability and sustained value for both clients and the business.

Focused on the future