Australia Iron Ore Mining Industry Report 2026: Output to Grow by 2.6% This Year to Reach 993.4Mt, Driven by Ongoing Ramp-ups at the Onslow, Western Range and Iron Bridge Projects - Forecast to 2035

The report provides a comprehensive coverage on the Australian Iron ore mining industry. The report provides historical and forecast data on iron ore production, reserves by country, and world iron ore prices. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the country's iron ore industry such as demand from end-use sectors including steel, construction, and automobile industries. It further profiles major iron ore producers, and information on the major active, planned, and exploration projects.



Australia remains the world's largest iron ore producer, accounting for 36.8% of global iron ore production in 2024. The country's iron ore output is estimated to have reached 967.8 million tonnes (Mt) in 2025, up by 1.4% over 2024, supported by the continued ramp-up of existing operations.



Looking ahead, the country's iron ore output is anticipated to grow further by 2.6% in 2026, to reach 993.4Mt, underpinned by the ongoing ramp-ups at the Onslow, Western Range and Iron Bridge (North Star Magnetite) projects. This will be further supported by the planned commencement of the McPhee Creek and Lamb Creek along with the resumption of operations at the Koolyanobbing mine in December 2025, following the complete sale of MRL's iron ore operations and assets in the Yilgarn region (including the Koolyanobbing mine) to Yilgarn Iron Investments Pty Ltd on June 30, 2025.

This growth in supply will be partially moderated by the planned closures at Itochu Corp's Yandi and MRL's Wonmunna Iron Ore Mines in 2026, which together contributed 27.2Mt of iron ore to the country's output in 2024.



