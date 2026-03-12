Just Salad Opens Drive-Thru in Norwalk, Connecticut

Norwalk, Conn., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Salad, the fast-casual restaurant chain committed to making everyday health and sustainability possible, introduces its first Connecticut drive-thru location in Norwalk at 644 Main Avenue, meeting guests’ growing demand for convenience without compromising health-forward quality.

Just Salad’s drive-thru model offers a solution for busy customers seeking quick, delicious meals that align with their health and sustainability values. The Norwalk location flexibly integrates drive-thru while still offering dine-in services, inviting guests to either eat in-store or take meals to go.

"We’re building upon the success of our very first drive-thru opened one year ago which has proven what today’s health-conscious guests are looking for – food that is just as fresh as it is fast," said Jen Lally, Chief Marketing Officer at Just Salad. "Just Salad is known for its approachable, flavor-packed meals featuring freshly-prepped produce, house-made dressings and high-quality ingredients. This fourth location – but first drive-thru – in Connecticut allows us to be part of the community’s movement towards prioritizing health and sustainability in ways that meet them where they are in their daily routines."

To celebrate its first drive-thru location in Connecticut, Just Salad invites the Norwalk community to feast on flavor with a full week of Grand Opening promotions:

Wednesday, March 18: Giveback Day 1 ! For every in-store purchase, Just Salad will donate $1 to Live Green.

For every in-store purchase, Just Salad will donate $1 to Live Green. Thursday, March 19 – Saturday, March 21: $5 Meal Days 2 ! Get a $5 chef-designed salad, wrap, warm bowl or market plate all day long.

Get a $5 chef-designed salad, wrap, warm bowl or market plate all day long. Sunday, March 22: Community Workers Day 3 ! Community workers get one $5 chef-designed meal.

Community workers get one $5 chef-designed meal. Monday, March 23: $5 VIP Bowl Day4! Bring or purchase a Just Salad reusable bowl, get a $5 chef-designed salad or warm bowl.

At Just Salad, health and sustainability are built into every meal, serving approachable, flavor-packed meals. A leader in sustainable dining for two decades, Just Salad is best known for its reusable bowl program, which rewards guests with a free topping for every reuse, proving that small choices can add up to meaningful impact.

Join JS Rewards for free mystery bowl items after each purchase5 and monthly freebies available to all members (simply by downloading the Just Salad app). Earn free menu items – salads, warm bowls, smoothies, snacks, or drinks – or dollars-off discounts. Some rewards are unlocked through JS Rewards’ stamp program, in which collecting stamps unlocks free menu items from salads to market plates.

Just Salad also offers ‘Build Your Own’ Market Plates, inviting guests to craft warm, protein-packed meals exactly how they crave them. Guests choose each part of the plate – from base to dressing – using fresh, flavorful ingredients prepared daily.

Just Salad Norwalk is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.justsalad.com/location/98-norwalk.

FAQ Guide

Q: What is Just Salad?

A: Just Salad is a fast-casual restaurant brand with a mission to make everyday health and sustainability possible, serving craveable, accessible, plant-centric meals made with homemade dressings, prepped-daily produce, from-scratch recipes and fresh, flavorful ingredients. Guests can choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, market plates, soups and smoothies, including classic offerings and rotating seasonal favorites.

Q: How is Just Salad sustainable?

A: Just Salad is a Certified B Corporation™ and home to the world’s largest restaurant reusable bowl program, rewarding guests with a free topping for every reuse. Just Salad also carbon labels its menu and offers a Climatarian category to help guests make more climate-conscious choices.

Q: What is Just Salad’s reusable bowl program?

A: Just Salad has offered reusable bowls since its founding in 2006. At all Just Salad locations, guests can order a salad or warm bowl in reusable bowls. Every time guests reuse their bowls, they help reduce waste, greenhouse gas emissions and water use6 for a healthier planet.

Q: Where does Just Salad have locations?

A: Just Salad has more than 100 locations across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Washington D.C.

About Just Salad

Just Salad is a fast-casual restaurant chain with a mission to make everyday health and sustainability possible. The brand serves craveable, accessible, plant-centric meals made with homemade dressings, prepped-daily produce, from-scratch recipes and fresh, flavorful ingredients. Guests can choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, market plates, soups and smoothies, including classic offerings and rotating seasonal favorites. Empowering customers to “Eat with Purpose,” Just Salad is a Certified B Corporation™ and home to the world’s largest restaurant reusable program, as well as the first U.S. restaurant chain to carbon label its menu and offer a Climatarian menu category. The company was founded in 2006 and has over 100 locations across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Washington D.C.







1In-store only at Just Salad in Norwalk (644 Main Avenue). Valid on 3/18/2026. For every in-store purchase, Just Salad will donate $1 to Live Green.

2In-store only at 644 Main Avenue, from 3/19/2026 – 3/21/2026. Valid on kids' and signature salads, wraps, warm bowls, and market plates. Excludes build your own, pick 2, snacks, smoothies, and drinks. No substitutions are allowed. Guests are permitted to remove ingredients. One per person. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion with the exception of reusable bowl benefits. Promotion total is before tax.

3Exclusive offer for Community Workers. Must show ID or badge to redeem. In-store only at 644 Main Avenue on 3/22/2026. Valid on signature salads, wraps, warm bowls, and market plates. Excludes build your own, pick 2, snacks, smoothies, and drinks. No substitutions are allowed. Guests are permitted to remove ingredients. One per person. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion with the exception of reusable bowl benefits. Promotion total is before tax.

4In-store only at 644 Main Avenue on 3/23/2026. Valid on kids' and signature salads and warm bowls. Must have or purchase a reusable bowl. Excludes build your own, pick 2, wraps, market plates, snacks, smoothies, and drinks. No substitutions are allowed. Guests are permitted to remove ingredients. One per person. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion with the exception of reusable bowl benefits. Promotion total is before tax.

5Environmental Life Cycle Assessment





Attachments