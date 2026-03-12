Stifel Welcomes Veteran Healthcare Bankers Ajay Pathak and Bill Reisner as Managing Directors in Public Finance

ST. LOUIS, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that Ajay Pathak and Bill Reisner have joined the firm as Managing Directors in Stifel’s Public Finance group to co-lead a differentiated healthcare practice. Both will be based in St. Louis, where they will accelerate the continued expansion of Stifel’s public finance platform with a unique market offering that provides capital markets and advisory solutions for hospitals and health systems amid growing sector complexity.

With decades of combined experience spanning health system leadership, municipal finance, investment banking, and strategic advisory, Mr. Pathak and Mr. Reisner will bring together complementary expertise that enhances Stifel’s ability to serve healthcare issuers navigating increasingly complex capital, regulatory, and operating environments. Stifel’s brand and deep relationships, in concert with Mr. Pathak and Mr. Reisner’s experience and leadership, present a unique moment in time to enter the sector and build an enhanced product offering within public finance.

Mr. Pathak most recently served as Chief Strategic Ventures Officer for Mercy Health, where he led enterprise-wide strategic ventures, transaction structuring and execution, market development, and integration efforts across several of the system’s most critical growth areas. Prior to Mercy, he spent more than a decade at OSF HealthCare, holding several senior leadership positions, including President and CEO of OSF’s Southern Region and the Chief Strategic Acquisition and Integration Officer at the system-level. Earlier in his career, Mr. Pathak held healthcare investment banking and strategic advisory roles at Barclays, Lehman Brothers, Navigant Consulting, and The Advisory Board Company. He holds a B.S. from Union College, a Cert. M.P.H. from the Harvard University T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and an M.B.A. from Georgetown University McDonough School of Business.

Mr. Reisner joins Stifel as a seasoned municipal finance and fixed income executive with a track record of building and leading high-performing banking, trading, and underwriting organizations. He most recently served as Co-Head of Fixed Income at Janney Montgomery Scott, where he led a national practice and played a central role in restructuring key capital markets business lines, driving revenue growth, launching new product verticals, and expanding market share. Before Janney, Mr. Reisner held a series of progressively senior roles at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., culminating as Head of Public Finance. He holds a B.A. from Dartmouth College and an Executive M.B.A. from the Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis.

“Ajay and Bill reflect the strategic momentum behind Stifel’s expanded commitment to the healthcare sector,” said Peter Czajkowski, Director of Public Finance at Stifel. “Our healthcare public finance platform helps hospitals and health systems access capital and navigate increasingly complex market and regulatory environments. By bringing together these two leaders with deep health system, advisory, and capital markets experience, we’re strengthening a high-growth offering and delivering even greater value to issuers nationwide.”

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a diversified financial services firm providing wealth management, commercial and investment banking, trading, and research services to individuals, institutions, and municipalities. Founded in 1890 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, the firm operates more than 400 offices across the United States and in major global financial centers. As a firm where success meets success, Stifel works closely with retail and institutional clients aiming to transform opportunities into achievement.

To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

Media Contacts

Neil Shapiro, +1 (212) 271-3447

shapiron@stifel.com

Alex Hamer, +1 (212) 847-6673

hameral@stifel.com