Custom Ink Research Reveals a Welcome Kit Crisis: Three-Quarters of HR Teams Aren’t Sure Their Onboarding Swag Is Working; New Hires See Little Difference Between a Late Welcome Kit and No Kit At All

TYSONS, Va., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Ink , the online leader in custom products and apparel for businesses, groups, and organizations, today released findings from its 2026 Employee Onboarding Experience Audit showing that most HR teams are flying blind when it comes to employee Welcome Kits . The survey of 300+ HR professionals responsible for building Welcome Kits and 300+ employees who have received (or didn’t receive, in some cases) one on their first day reveals a confidence gap that is almost entirely closeable, once teams know where to look. Only 26% of HR professionals say they are “extremely confident” their onboarding kits make new hires feel welcomed and valued.

Knowing what to include is half the equation. When the kit arrives is the other, and the data is more stark than most employers expect.

Employees who received a Welcome Kit on Day 1 were nearly twice as likely to say they felt they “completely belonged from the start” (34%) compared to those who received no kit at all (18%). But the finding that deserves equal attention: a late kit performed almost identically to no kit. Of employees who received a late kit, 49% said it took time to feel included, compared to 44% of those who received nothing.

This is especially consequential for remote and hybrid teams, where the Welcome Kit is often the only tangible first-day experience a new hire receives. Yet only 50% of remote-enabled organizations in the survey successfully ship the kit before the employee’s start date.

“As a remote-first organization ourselves, Custom Ink knows that having a Welcome Kit waiting for you when you open your laptop on Day 1, something that connects you to something bigger, just feels good, so we prioritize that for all our new Inkers,” said Renee Tatarek, VP of Team Development, Custom Ink. “It won’t replace walking the halls of a new office, but it closes some of that gap. Our Swag Pro swag management platform makes it seamless to build and store high-quality custom welcome kits and ensure they are delivered directly to new employees as they are readying to start.”

“Some of the best signals of welcome kit success are anecdotal — a new hire posting about their kit on social media, wearing their hoodie in their first team meeting, or sending a quick message to say thanks. Those moments tell you the kit landed the way you intended,” continued Aubrey Cirillo, Director of Talent Acquisition at Custom Ink.

The Real Barrier Is Curation, Not Budget

When HR professionals were asked to identify their biggest challenges when creating a Welcome Kit, the results challenged a common assumption. “Deciding which items will make the strongest impression” ranked first at 53%, beating “getting budget approved for quality items” by six percentage points, and outranking every logistical and operational challenge on the list.

The top challenges HR teams face when creating a Welcome Kit:

Deciding which items will make the strongest impression: 53%



Getting budget approved for quality items: 47%



Knowing if the current kit is actually making an impact: 45%



Knowing what quantity or sizing to order: 44%



Finding a vendor who handles everything (kitting + shipping): 43%

“Curation is the #1 challenge, not cost,” said David Doctorow, CEO of Custom Ink. “This is good news, because curation is a solvable problem, especially when you have direct input from the people opening the boxes. Our research tells us exactly what employees actually want, and the answer is simpler than most HR teams expect.”

Employees Want Quality Over Quantity—Starting With a Great Tumbler

The employee side of the audit asked more than 300 respondents to select their top three items for the perfect Welcome Kit. The results were clear: employees aren’t asking for more items, they’re asking for better ones.

Top employee Welcome Kit wish list items:

The key word in the most popular wish list item is “high-quality.” A premium tumbler sits on a desk every day and sends a signal of genuine investment. By contrast, the survey found that basic plastic bottles ranked among the most overdone and least appreciated swag items, consistent with findings from Custom Ink’s 2026 Swag Trends Survey . Additionally, 91% of buyers believe their teams feel more valued when receiving recognized retail brands like Nike , The North Face , or YETI compared to generic private label alternatives.

The Business Case: Half of Employees Say Onboarding Affected Their Tenure

The stakes extend well beyond first impressions. Fifty percent of employees surveyed said the quality of their onboarding experience, including the Welcome Kit, directly affected how long they stayed at their company. That makes Welcome Kit investment an argument HR teams can take to finance.

Doctorow added: “We’re seeing the end of throwaway swag across the board. Organizations now understand that meaningful branded merchandise builds team unity and belonging from day one. The data shows 74% of buyers cite team unity as their primary swag goal, and the onboarding moment is one of the highest-stakes opportunities to deliver on that.”

Methodology

The Custom Ink 2026 Employee Onboarding Experience Audit consisted of two parallel surveys conducted as part of the company’s broader research into team success and branded merchandise. One survey was fielded with 300+ HR professionals responsible for creating or sourcing employee Welcome Kits. A second survey was fielded with 300+ employees who had started a new job and either received or did not receive a Welcome Kit on their first day.

