Intezer Processes 25 Million Security Alerts as Enterprises Shift to AI SOC Operations

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intezer , the AI SOC platform for enterprise powered by ForensicAITM, today announced strong momentum following a year of expanding enterprise adoption. In 2025, Intezer processed more than 25 million security alerts across live enterprise SOC environments, highlighting the growing role of AI SOC platforms in improving security outcomes, reducing cyber risk, and enabling security teams to operate at enterprise scale.

As alert volumes rise and environments grow more complex, many organizations are rethinking SOC models that rely on manual triage, fragmented automation, or outsourced MDR services. Enterprises are increasingly turning to AI SOC platforms like Intezer to perform triage, investigation, and response at scale, enabling faster response and more consistent security outcomes. Over the past year, Intezer has seen accelerating adoption among large enterprises, where its platform is becoming the AI execution layer that enables SOC teams to triage, investigate, and respond to every alert while operating at enterprise scale.

“Security operations have reached a structural limit. Alert volumes now far exceed what human teams, whether in-house or outsourced to MDR providers, can realistically investigate, creating an inherent risk that real threats remain hidden in uninvestigated alerts,” said Itai Tevet, CEO and co-founder of Intezer. “Organizations are turning to AI SOC to regain control of their security operations and reduce this risk. As a result, we’re seeing rapid adoption of the Intezer AI SOC platform among some of the world’s largest and most targeted enterprises, along with strong expansion across our existing customer base.”

Key company milestones include:

Multiplied revenue year-over-year

Achieved 126% net revenue retention

Expanded adoption across Fortune 500 organizations

Scaled the team across key functions to support a growing enterprise customer base

As AI SOC reshapes how enterprise security operations function, Intezer is bringing together security leaders to discuss what this shift means in practice at its inaugural AI SOC Live event on April 27 at the NASDAQ in Times Square. The event will bring together leading CISOs and senior security operations leaders for a full day of forward-looking discussions, peer-led insights, and practical guidance on AI effective in modern SOC. Request an invite to the event here .

To learn more about Intezer’s solution, visit the website or, if you are attending RSA, visit booth #555 to connect.

About Intezer

Intezer AI SOC delivers 24/7, forensic-grade cyber alert triage across 100% of alerts, with less than 2% escalated for human review, dramatically accelerating incident response. Powered by ForensicAI™, Intezer specializes in deep forensic investigation to deliver unmatched accuracy and speed, significantly reducing cyber risk and enabling security teams to operate effectively without reliance on outsourced services. Intezer is trusted by global enterprises including NVIDIA, MGM Resorts, Equifax, Salesforce, and Ferguson. Learn more at www.intezer.com .

Media Contact