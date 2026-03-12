NCH Announces the Launch of its Advanced Heart Failure and Solid Organ Transplant Program

Naples, Fla., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naples Comprehensive Health (NCH) today announced plans to expand its premier cardiovascular service to include the foundation of an Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant program, reinforcing its commitment to delivering the highest levels of advanced care to Southwest Florida.

The strategic initiative is positioned as a natural next phase in the evolution of the comprehensive cardiac care model, and builds upon the nationally recognized success of the NCH Rooney Heart Institute. NCH’s heart team, repeatedly recognized among the nation’s leading cardiac care programs, was named one of America’s Top 50 Hospitals, placing it in the top 1% of U.S. hospitals for overall clinical excellence, including cardiac care, and was also recognized among the nation’s top hospitals for cardiac care by Money magazine.

“Expanding our heart failure capabilities will further strengthen the foundations of our robust mechanical circulatory support program, while enabling the sickest of patients access to innovative left ventricular assist devices (LVAD) and/or heart transplantation,” said Robert J. Cubeddu, MD, President and Brynne and Bob Coletti Endowed Chair of the NCH Rooney Heart Institute. “Our program is grounded in clinical excellence, innovation, and outcomes that consistently exceed national benchmarks. This next step reflects both our readiness and commitment to delivering world-class care for patients in the region.”

Central to the expansion is the depth of the physician proficiency already in place at the Rooney Heart Institute, including specialists with extensive experience in heart transplantation, critical care and novel mechanical circulatory support solutions. Physicians such as Tommy Caranasos, MD, Vivianna Navas, MD, and Lavinia Kolarczyk, MD among others, bring forth extensive background in cardiothoracic surgery, heart failure management, and transplant-related care, allowing NCH to build upon its strong clinical foundation. The transplant institute will also house and ignite in parallel the foundations of other solid organ transplant capabilities, including kidney transplant.

“During these past four years, we have established the pillars of a highly successful heart failure and cardiomyopathy program at NCH; the next logical milestone is the development of a heart transplant program,” said Viviana Navas, MD, Section Head for Heart Failure and Letica Family Endowed Chair at NCH Rooney Heart Institute. “Having previously lead one of Florida’s top heart transplant programs for seven years, combined with the clinical depth and infrastructure now in place at NCH, uniquely positions us to succeed and deliver the highest levels of cardiac care to our community.”

The launch of an LVAD program will be pivotal to the next phase in growth, providing advanced therapy options for patients with refractory heart failure who are either not yet transplant candidates, awaiting transplantation, and those for whom mechanical circulatory support is the most appropriate long-term therapy.

“We already have the essential pieces in place, from experienced surgeons and cardiologists to advanced intensive care, imaging, perfusion, and multidisciplinary support teams,” said Tommy Caranasos, MD, Vice President of the NCH Rooney Heart Institute, Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery and James and Jaimie Yeh Endowed Chair. “This important announcement and milestone represent a logical and responsible next step in the growth of our program, allowing us to care for increasingly complex cardiac patients while keeping them close to home and supported by their families.”

NCH has engaged in comprehensive planning across clinical, operational, and regulatory pathways, as well as strategic academic and regional collaborations to ensure the program meets the most rigorous standards of quality, safety, and patient outcomes. “NCH’s growth in advanced cardiovascular care reflects the extraordinary dedication of our clinical teams and the trust our community places in us every day,” said Paul Hiltz, President and CEO of NCH. “From pioneering complex procedures to expanding access to clinical trials, this next important initiative represents another step forward in transforming heart care for Southwest Florida.”

In recent years, the NCH Rooney Heart Institute has continued to advance cardiovascular innovation and access to the latest therapies. NCH has been recognized among the top 5% in the nation for overall cardiac services for seven consecutive years (2020–2026) and has received national distinctions for excellence across pulmonary, cardiac, orthopedic, and critical care.

NCH emphasized that the announcement reflects a comprehensive planning and strategic process. No final timelines have been established, and the organization will share updates as it progresses through feasibility analyses, regulatory review, and partnership discussions.

About NCH

Naples Comprehensive Health (NCH) is an advanced community healthcare system serving Southwest Florida with premier routine, critical, and specialty care. A locally governed nonprofit, NCH has been recognized among America’s Top 50 hospitals which puts it in the top 1% in the nation for clinical excellence. It was also named a Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospital by Modern Healthcare. The system includes NCH Baker Hospital and NCH North Hospital, with more than 700 beds and more than 750 physicians, along with medical facilities in dozens of locations throughout Southwest Florida. NCH is the region’s only Joint Commission-accredited Comprehensive Stroke Center, and its cardiac care program ranks among the top three in the state. NCH collaborates with the Hospital for Special Surgery for orthopedics, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital for pediatrics, and ProScan Imaging for radiology services, ensuring top-tier medical care is available locally. With the largest provider network, urgent and immediate care centers, diagnostic facilities, and two hospitals, NCH continues to advance the quality of care close to home. For more information, visit nchmd.org.