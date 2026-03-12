Meritage Homes First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for April 23, 2026

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), the fifth largest public homebuilder in the U.S., plans to release the Company's first quarter 2026 results on Wednesday, April 22, 2026 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

To participate in the conference call, please go to Meritage’s Investor Relations page to register for and access the live webcast. Alternatively, dial in to 1-800-445-7795 U.S. toll free or 1-785-424-1699 and reference the conference code MTHQ126 with the operator. A replay will be available on the Investor Relations page.

About Meritage Homes Corporation

Meritage is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2025. The Company offers energy-efficient and affordable entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Meritage has delivered over 210,000 homes in its 40-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, an eleven-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award and Residential New Construction Market Leader Award, as well as a four-time recipient of the EPA's Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

