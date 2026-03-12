OpenSciEd Announces Completion of Its Free, High-Quality K–5 Science Curriculum, Delivering a Comprehensive Elementary Solution for Districts Nationwide

San Diego, CA, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenSciEd is proud to announce the completion of its full K–5 elementary science curriculum, culminating in the release of its final units and delivering a comprehensive, openly licensed program for schools and districts across the country. With this milestone, OpenSciEd now offers a complete elementary science curriculum designed to foster curiosity, strengthen foundational skills, and ensure all students have access to high quality science instruction—at no cost.

“With the release of our final elementary units, OpenSciEd now offers a complete K–5 science solution designed to spark curiosity and strengthen foundational understanding," said Jim Ryan, Executive Director of OpenSciEd. "Our materials support teachers in guiding students through hands-on investigations that center on student questions and ideas. Completing the elementary program marks a major step forward in our mission to make standards-aligned, research-based science education accessible to every student in K-12.

Built around compelling real-world phenomena, OpenSciEd Elementary centers students’ questions and ideas as the driver of learning. Each unit invites students to investigate meaningful problems drawn from their everyday experiences, positioning them not as passive recipients of information, but as active sensemakers engaged in authentic scientific practices. Through hands-on investigations, collaborative discussions, and evidence-based reasoning, students develop deep conceptual understanding while building critical thinking, problem-solving, and analytical skills.

OpenSciEd Elementary was designed to fit within the realities of the elementary school day. They integrate seamlessly with English language arts and mathematics, supporting literacy development through rich informational texts and evidence-based writing, while reinforcing mathematical reasoning within scientific contexts. Aligned to the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS), the curriculum builds foundational knowledge and practices that prepare students for success in middle and high school science.

“Our goal was to design a science curriculum for elementary classrooms that would make science learning more meaningful for all children, connecting to questions and problems they, their families, and communities care about, while also meeting the vision of the Next Generation Science Standards and the realities of the elementary classroom”, said Brian J. Reiser, Orrington Lunt Professor of Learning Sciences at Northwestern University. “Across field tests, we have been excited to see students using their own questions to drive investigations and working together to develop explanations and solve problems about real-world phenomena. It has been especially powerful to hear teachers describe how their students began to see themselves as scientists.”

OpenSciEd recognizes that high quality curriculum must be paired with meaningful professional learning . The elementary program includes curriculum-based professional learning, an extensive on-demand video library, and access to a nationwide network of educators and partners. Teachers are supported in building both content knowledge and confidence in facilitating phenomena-based instruction

As an open educational resource (OER), the complete OpenSciEd K–5 curriculum is freely available to anyone, anywhere. Districts benefit from access to high-quality, research-based materials without the financial barriers traditionally associated with comprehensive science programs. The materials are adaptable, allowing educators to tailor instruction to the unique needs and strengths of their students while maintaining alignment with standards and instructional coherence.

District leaders, curriculum directors, and elementary educators are invited to explore the full K–5 program and learn more about implementation pathways and professional learning supports at https://openscied.org/curriculum/elementary-school/ .

About OpenSciEd: