Climb Launches Climb SLED to Support Vendor and Reseller Growth in State, Local, and Education Markets

EATONTOWN, N.J., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb, an international specialty technology distributor and a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB), today announced the launch of Climb SLED, a dedicated State, Local, and Education division focused on helping technology vendors and resellers operate more effectively in public sector markets.

Public sector technology sales require specialized knowledge of procurement frameworks, contract vehicles, funding pathways, and compliance standards. Buying authority is distributed across agencies, districts, and institutions, with transactions often routed through state contracts and purchasing cooperatives. Climb SLED centralizes dedicated leadership, operational support, and partner resources to help vendors and resellers execute consistently within these environments while maintaining Climb’s channel-first, partner-led approach.

“Success in the public sector depends on specialization and disciplined execution,” said Beth Davis, Vice President and General Manager, Climb SLED. “Climb SLED is designed to support vendors and resellers by providing clear operating models, experienced SLED resources, and consistent execution, while preserving the partner relationships and workflows they rely on today.”

In 2026, Climb SLED will focus on strengthening operational support for public sector sales, expanding and enabling SLED-focused resellers, and establishing clear ownership of public sector expertise within Climb. The division aligns vendor management, field engagement, and marketing support under a coordinated structure built specifically for SLED growth.

For vendors, Climb SLED provides a more structured way to engage the public sector channel by aligning vendor programs with resellers experienced in SLED procurement and compliance requirements. This approach supports clearer pipeline development, improved account coverage, and better coordination between vendor strategy and reseller execution.

For resellers, Climb SLED simplifies public sector growth by aligning them with vendors positioned for SLED demand and providing consistent operational support around contracts, renewals, and compliance documentation. The goal is to reduce administrative complexity while enabling partners to compete effectively within structured public sector buying cycles.

Climb SLED builds on Climb’s long-standing leadership in education technology distribution, including its established partnership with Adobe, Climb’s premier education vendor. Through dedicated teams and a defined operating model, Climb has supported Adobe’s education channel at scale and is extending that disciplined approach across a broader SLED-focused vendor portfolio.

Climb has begun expanding their SLED footprint with its partners including Wasabi Technologies, OpenText, and Jamf, and is focused on helping additional vendors extend their reach into public sector markets by aligning them with capable resellers and supporting the operational requirements associated with government and education customers. For solution providers not currently working with Climb, Climb SLED offers an entry point into public sector distribution with access to SLED-ready vendors and structured support navigating purchasing requirements.

Climb SLED builds on Climb’s education distribution heritage, including the acquisition of Douglas Stewart Software + Services, now a Climb company, and extends that experience into broader state and local government opportunities.

Visit www.Climbcs.com/climb-sled/ to learn more about how Climb can be your distribution partner for State, Local, and Education.

Organizations interested in Climb SLED can contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 or by email at Sales@ClimbCS.com

About Climb

Climb is a global specialty technology distributor focusing on Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & Application Lifecycle. Climb is committed to transforming distribution by providing emerging and established IT technologies, flexible financing, real-time quoting, best of breed channel operations, speed to market, and exceptional service to our partners worldwide. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ: CLMB). Experience the Climb difference and learn how our people first approach empowers VARs and MSPs to grow, scale, and accelerate their business. Visit www.ClimbCS.com, call 1-800-847-7078, and connect with us on LinkedIn!

