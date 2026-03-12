Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., (“Cleveland-Cliffs" or the "Company") (NYSE:CLF) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/cleveland-cliffs-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Cleveland-Cliffs’ stock price fell $1.34, or 15.8%, to close at $7.15 per share on May 8, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This occurred following the May 7, 2025, release of the Company’s first quarter 2025 financial results, which revealed an 11% year-over-year revenue decline and an adjusted loss that exceeded expectations. Management attributed these figures to “underperforming non-core assets and the lagging effect of lower index prices in late 2024 and early 2025.” Furthermore, the Company disclosed intentions to idle six steel plants as part of an effort to “consolidate operations” and “withdraw from loss-making businesses.”

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising