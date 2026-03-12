ALIT Investors: Management Guided $0.54-$0.58 EPS -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Probes Shortfall

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) investors lost money after the Company's Q4 2025 earnings, released February 19, 2026, revealed EPS below the low end of management's own full-year guidance range and a 4% year-over-year revenue decline. Shareholders who suffered losses on ALIT are encouraged to submit their information to discuss their legal rights . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On November 5, 2025, CFO Jeremy Heaton told investors on the Q3 earnings call: "For the year, we expect revenue between $2.25 billion and $2.28 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $595 million to $620 million, free-cash-flow of $225 million to $250 million and EPS of $0.54 to $0.58." He then added Alight was "intensely focused on execution and improving our top-line performance and remain confident in our position for the long term." Earlier, on the Q2 call on August 5, 2025, CEO Guilmette announced management was "updating [their] expectations for second half revenue."

The Q4 2025 results posted EPS below $0.54 -- the bottom of the guided range -- and revenue declined 4% year over year. The guidance had been reaffirmed twice in the months leading up to the miss. Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating whether Alight and certain of its officers may have made materially inaccurate statements regarding the Company's financial outlook during the period leading up to the Q4 2025 earnings release.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating whether Alight and certain of its officers may have made materially inaccurate statements regarding the Company's financial outlook during the period leading up to the Q4 2025 earnings release.

