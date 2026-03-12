FluidCloud Unveils the World’s First Large Infrastructure Model (LIM)

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FluidCloud , the pioneer in portable cloud infrastructure, today announced the launch of its Large Infrastructure Model (LIM), the world’s first and only LIM purpose-built for true multi-cloud readiness. LIM generates production-grade infrastructure as code (IaC) with 99%+ accuracy and is purpose-built for multi-cloud architecture reasoning, cross-cloud Terraform migration, and operational continuity.

Despite billions invested in multi-cloud tooling, enterprises today face multi-cloud intelligence gaps. Infrastructure “resilience” remains largely static—no tested failover paths, no dependency mapping, and no way to recover systems when outages hit. Cross-cloud incompatibilities routinely break so-called portable IaC, stretching migrations into months-long rewrites and deepening vendor lock-in. AI tools generate only partial Terraform accuracy, leaving the critical parts of networking, IAM, and service dependencies to fail in production. With no way to evaluate architectural quality, predict operational outcomes, or tie cloud spend to business value, organizations are forced to navigate blind. Accelerating multi-cloud mandates and VMware exits further expose performance, security, and cost gaps. FluidCloud LIM is engineered to close these gaps.

“Enterprises need an AI that understands the architectural complexity you deal with daily,” said Sharad Kumar, CEO and Co-Founder of FluidCloud. “With LIM, infrastructure leaders can make decisions with predictive intelligence instead of guesswork. By reasoning across the full stack and across providers, LIM gives the power to move workloads where they perform best, strengthen resilience, and unlock true multi-cloud freedom. This is how infrastructure becomes a driver of innovation, not a barrier to it.”

FluidCloud’s LIM provides core capabilities for enterprise-scale multi-cloud operations:

Full-stack cross-cloud replication of the entire infrastructure stack (compute, networking, IAM, and policy layers) and rebuilding of landing zones via Terraform, eliminating the manual rewrites that typically extend migration timelines.

Time-Machine infrastructure state for time-based reasoning, validation, and rollback.

Compliance Drift Shield to maintain policy integrity across providers as environments evolve.

Multi-cloud cost comparison and visibility to evaluate workload placement tradeoffs and align cloud spend with business priorities.

Modular expert architecture that provides predictable scalability across providers. It enables adding new environments with zero regression, delivering higher Terraform conversion success and consistent quality at expanding coverage.





Together, these capabilities drive faster, safer migrations with measurable savings and create a scalable foundation for long-term multi-cloud resilience.

“FluidCloud has been amazing to work with,” said Manoj Sinha, Engineering Leader at Infyni. “We moved from a large hyperscaler to Oracle Cloud. We were able to convert our source infrastructure very quickly, reducing our overall spend by 50%. Large Infrastructure Model helps us to understand the target infrastructure much faster—it helped us all the way from planning to movement to building resilience for our infrastructure. Besides, the FluidCloud team is great to work with; we have received support almost 24/7. I would recommend FluidCloud in my networks.”

LIM is now generally available. To request a demo, visit fluidcloud.com .

About FluidCloud

FluidCloud is redefining what’s possible in multi-cloud infrastructure. Designed for Infrastructure and DevOps teams, the FluidCloud Platform is the first solution to let you clone, migrate, restore, and optimize infrastructure across clouds in minutes. FluidCloud empowers organizations to run workloads wherever it makes the most sense—without cloud provider lock-in. Built on Infrastructure as Code and cloud-native orchestration, FluidCloud leverages Cloud CloningTM technology to deliver full visibility, automation, and resilience in complex multi-cloud environments. With FluidCloud, businesses adapt as priorities shift—unlocking true cloud freedom.

