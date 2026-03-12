Fatburger Debuts First Restaurant in Jacksonville, Florida Area

Celebrated West Coast Burger Chain Opens First 24-Hour Location in Florida, Creating Over 100 Local Jobs

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger and 17 other restaurant concepts, announces the opening of the first Fatburger in the Jacksonville, FL area. Located at 348 Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park, the new restaurant marks a milestone as the first 24-hour Fatburger location in Florida, bringing a premium fast casual burger experience to Northeast Florida around the clock.

In partnership with franchisee Whole Factor Inc., the new Orange Park Fatburger is the brand’s third Florida location, adding to existing restaurants in Riverview and Celebration. A new location in Rockledge is also slated to open in 2026. This expansion is part of a broader 40-unit development deal to grow the brand across the state over the next decade, with plans to open at least four additional locations in the Jacksonville area.

“Since returning to the state, Floridians have truly embraced Fatburger for our gourmet, custom-built burgers and all-American, authentic dining experience,” said Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “To now have locations in three major markets, Tampa, Orlando, and, most recently, Jacksonville, is an incredible achievement that reflects our continued momentum.”

“Opening our first location in Northeast Florida is a milestone we have worked toward for a long time,” said Spike Singh, Owner of Whole Factor Inc. “We are proud of what this team has built here in Orange Park, and we are even more proud of the 100 people we have hired from this community. This is not just a restaurant opening for us. It is a commitment to the people who live here, and we look forward to being a part of this community for years to come.”

Recognized as a Hollywood-favorite, Fatburger has built its reputation on grilled-to-perfection and cooked-to-order burgers, which can be customized with signature toppings including bacon, eggs, chili, and onion rings. To commemorate the new restaurant, Fatburger is hosting a grand opening celebration on March 14 at 10 a.m. Highlights include 100 free burgers to the first 100 guests and free Fat or Skinny Fries all day with any purchase.

The new Orange Park Fatburger is located at 348 Blanding Boulevard, Orange Park, FL 32073, and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information on Fatburger, visit www.fatburger.com.

###

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (OTCMKTS: FATAQ) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,200 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit http://www.fatbrands.com.

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning over 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambiance, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.

About Whole Factor Inc.

Whole Factor Inc. is a Florida-based franchise group operating multiple Fatburger locations across the state, including restaurants in Celebration, Riverview, and Orange Park, with additional locations in development. As part of a 40-unit development agreement with FAT Brands, Whole Factor Inc. is committed to bringing quality dining and meaningful employment opportunities to communities throughout Florida.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the timing and performance of new store openings and area development agreements. Forward-looking statements reflect expectations of FAT Brands Inc. (“we” or “our”) concerning the future and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. These factors are difficult to predict and beyond our control, and could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We refer you to the documents that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, for a discussion of these and other factors. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com