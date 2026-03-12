Power Forward: Jackery Powers Life's Best Moments This Spring with Lowest-Ever Prices on Portable & Always-On AI Home Backup Power

FREMONT, Calif., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring has a way of pulling people back outside — back into the garage for that overdue renovation, out to the driveway for a deep clean, onto the road for spring break. And this year, Jackery is making sure the power is ready when the moment calls for it – wherever you need it. Jackery , a global leader in innovative solar generators and green off-grid energy solutions, is giving shoppers the chance to save big with historically low prices on award-winning power stations designed to keep life moving: at home, in the yard, on the road, and everywhere in between.





This Spring, Life Doesn’t Need to Wait

Spring cleaning is controlled chaos: boxes stacked by the door, tools spread across the floor, the extension cord already maxed out before you've even started. The garage doesn't reorganize itself around your one outlet. But your power can move with you: across the driveway for the pressure washer, out to the yard for the mower, onto the road for spring break. Jackery untethers you from the wall so the work and the adventure can happen wherever it needs to.

Jackery's spring lineup is built for exactly these moments. Quiet, clean power that fits wherever life takes you.





Modernize Your Power — Spring Renewal Starts at Home

Jackery's solar generators make it possible to run tools, power devices, and tackle projects without fighting over outlets or tripping circuit breakers. And for the growing number of homeowners rethinking the gas generator in the garage — tired of the noise, the fumes, the maintenance — Jackery is the upgrade they've been waiting for. Clean, quiet, and just as capable, the Solar Generator 5000 Plus and the HomePower 3600 Plus are the smarter choice for those considering a generator for the first time, and the reason no one needs to buy a gas generator ever again.

When the Solar Generator 5000 Plus is built out to its full 60kWh modular potential with a Smart Transfer Switch, the investment starts paying for itself fast. Homeowners and EV drivers can cut electricity costs by up to $11,800 a year simply by peak shaving: charging when energy is cheap and drawing on stored power when grid rates spike. Smart system, smart energy, smart savings.





Power for Every Part of Your Spring

From home backup and backyard upgrades to cross-country travel and everyday productivity, this spring lineup delivers dependable energy for modern living – including:

Jackery Explorer 5000 Plus: The lowest price in Jackery's history — high-capacity solution for all your home essentials and heavy-duty needs. Now at its most accessible price ever – available through Jackery and on Amazon .

The lowest price in Jackery's history — high-capacity solution for all your home essentials and heavy-duty needs. Now at its most accessible price ever – available through and on . Jackery HomePower 3600 Plus : Ideal for modern home energy upgrades and backup power – up to 43% off through Jackery and on Amazon .

: Ideal for modern home energy upgrades and backup power – up to 43% off through and on . Jackery Explorer 2000v2 : Reliable power for work-from-home setups, travel, and emergencies – up to 50% off through Jackery and on Amazon .

: Reliable power for work-from-home setups, travel, and emergencies – up to 50% off through and on . Jackery Explorer 300 & 40W Solar Panel Bundle: Lightweight, grab-and-go power for everyday adventures – up to 22% off on Amazon .

Three Ways Spring Gets Better with Jackery

Power Up Smarter at Home — Quietly, Cleanly, and Without the Gas

Jackery's home power solutions make it possible to run tools, power devices, and tackle projects without fighting over outlets or tripping circuit breakers. And unlike gas generators, they do it quietly and without fumes, indoors or out.

For homeowners and EV drivers, the benefits go beyond backup. Jackery's 60kWh system is built for peak shaving and load shifting, the smart energy strategy of charging your system when electricity rates are low and drawing on stored power when grid prices spike. The result? Up to $11,800 back in your pocket every year. For large homes and EV owners especially, that's not just a power upgrade. It's one of the smartest financial moves of the spring.





Go Further — For the Road-Trippers, RV Families, and Spring Break Adventurers

The unforgettable moments that pull people away from everyday life and onto the open road are also the moments that demand reliable, portable power. Jackery’s compact, durable solar generators are built for roadtripping, overland adventures, and campsite evenings — keeping cameras charged, coolers running, and the whole crew connected.

Power the Moment — Enhanced AI, Backed by 24/7 Uninterrupted Power

For AI enthusiasts, remote workers, and power users who simply can't afford downtime, uninterrupted power isn't a luxury. It's the backbone of everything. Today's always-on AI tools demand always-on power, and Jackery's UPS-capable solutions deliver exactly that.

Whether you're running a Mac mini AI Agent processing tasks around the clock, or powering personal AI tools like OpenClaw, ChatGPT, and Claude from your own setup, every unplanned outage means interrupted workflows, broken agent cycles, and lost progress. Jackery keeps those systems running without missing a beat, whether the grid cooperates or not.

Jackery’s versatile power stations make spring living limitless. Modernize Your Power with quiet, zero-emission back for homes; Go Further with durable stations for van life and outdoor escapes; and Power the Moment, by keeping home offices, AI workstations, and devices at events charged and ready.

To shop the deals, please visit Jackery.com , Jackery’s Amazon Storefront and Jackery’s TikTok Shop .

ABOUT JACKERY

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is a leader in innovative solar generators and renewable energy solutions. Offering a diverse range of products -from compact 100W units to essential home backup systems amounting to 60kWh - Jackery combines cutting-edge technology with a steadfast commitment to sustainability. Designed in the USA based on customer usability and the diverse energy needs of the United States, Jackery is dedicated to providing reliable, renewable energy solutions, prioritizing convenience, trust, energy independence, and environmentally responsible practices. With over 150,000 five-star reviews, Jackery has earned the trust of customers worldwide. To learn more, check out Jackery on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Rachel Stotts

Rachel.Stotts@jackery.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/674b0067-1e90-41e9-844a-77aee1a5ed04

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d915ccb-bc97-4c6b-8540-cd05cbb9d353

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a51f3ad7-3373-462a-9fbe-941590e019be

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0845935-bd22-477e-b05c-5cd350654024