Manatt Expands National Appellate and Litigation Capabilities with Former First-Chair Federal Prosecutor in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, a multidisciplinary, integrated professional services firm, today announced that Zach Howe has joined the Firm as a partner in the San Diego office. An experienced appellate litigator, Howe has presented oral argument over 50 times in various appeals courts, including the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, the Supreme Court of Ohio and intermediate appellate courts in Ohio and Texas. Drawing on that experience, Howe will help build and expand Manatt’s firmwide appellate capabilities. With 11 jury trials to his name and years of experience as a first-chair federal prosecutor, Howe will enhance the Firm’s existing trial‑ready offerings for clients across investigations, enforcement defense and high‑stakes litigation.

“As we continue to further deepen our litigation powerhouse team around the country, particularly in San Diego and across California, we’ve been strategically adding elite trial lawyers who elevate our capabilities and can serve as trusted advisors to our industry leading clients,” said Donna L. Wilson, Manatt’s CEO and Managing Partner. “Zach’s experience as an appellate advocate and federal prosecutor reinforces our position as a go-to for clients navigating complex legal challenges and underscores our commitment to investing in exceptional talent across the Firm’s key sectors.”

Howe brings a uniquely broad array of appellate experience to the Firm. After clerking for the Honorable Leslie H. Southwick on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, Howe spent a year briefing and arguing appeals as the Simon Karas Fellow in the Ohio Solicitor General’s Office. In private practice at an international law firm following his fellowship, Howe represented companies in appeals involving contract disputes, tort claims, condemnation proceedings and regulatory matters, among other sophisticated civil litigation issues. Later, while with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California, he litigated criminal appeals arising from a wide array of felony criminal cases as an Assistant U.S. Attorney. His work in the office, which also extended to investigating and trying cases and advising other attorneys, eventually led to his selection as the Chief of Staff, which led him to play a leading role in forming and implementing the office’s strategic priorities throughout the district.

“Zach’s experience arguing countless appeals in the Ninth Circuit and trying the toughest cases, along with his leadership experience at the U.S. Attorney’s Office and his private sector background positions him to be a trusted adviser for clients facing even the most challenging matters,” said Naeun Rim, Partner and Leader of Manatt’s Trial, White Collar and Investigations practice. “His judgment and understanding of government enforcement add even more depth to our national trial-ready litigation team.”

At Manatt, Howe will draw on his experience as an appellate advocate to support clients nationally in a range of appellate matters. He also will handle complex civil and criminal litigation and advise on high-profile legal issues arising from government investigations. Based in the Firm’s San Diego office, Howe will work closely with Partners Randy S. Grossman and Kareem Salem and the rest of the team in the office as well as with Manatt’s other distinguished litigators and advisers across the country.

“We’ve been deliberately building a San Diego office with a team to deliver exceptional service and results for our regional and national clients, particularly those facing a rapidly evolving enforcement and compliance environment,” said Randy S. Grossman, Partner and San Diego Office Leader. “Zach’s unique appellate and trial background and his strong ties to the federal legal community make him a natural fit for our team and an important part of the continued expansion of our historic roots across California , and the rest of the country.”

Howe is the latest addition to Manatt’s steadily expanding San Diego office, which was unveiled in 2023 with the arrival of former United States Attorney for the Southern District of California Randy S. Grossman. Since then, the office has experienced significant growth with notable additions, including former federal prosecutor Kareem Salem, venture debt and commercial finance partner Troy Zander, government and regulatory adviser Rich Leib and fintech and banking partner Gianna Ravenscroft.

“I was drawn to Manatt’s fantastic attorneys, its courtroom excellence, and the strategic perspective it brings to bear for clients,” said Howe. “The Firm’s presence in San Diego, combined with its national reach, offers a rare opportunity to continue working in this exciting region while helping clients address sophisticated disputes across the country. I look forward to expanding the Firm’s appellate practice and helping enhance its sterling trial and investigation practices.”

Howe is also involved in the legal community and was recently chosen by the Ninth Circuit to act as an Appellate Lawyer Representative. He is also the Communications Chair and an Executive Committee Member of the San Diego Appellate Inn of Court. Howe earned his J.D. from Harvard Law School and his B.B.A and M.S. from Texas A&M University.

About Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, is a leading professional services firm, providing integrated legal and consulting services to a global client base. With offices strategically located in California (Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento and Silicon Valley), New York (New York City and Albany), Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Boston, the Firm represents sophisticated clients—including Fortune 500, middle-market and emerging companies—across a range of industry sectors such as health care; financial services; entertainment; digital and technology; and energy, environmental and real estate. For more information, visit www.manatt.com.

CONTACT:

Samuel Eisele 212.704.1998

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP