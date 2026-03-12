Plymouth Rock Named 2026 Best Car Insurance Company in Massachusetts by The Wall Street Journal

BOSTON, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plymouth Rock Assurance, a leading auto and home insurance provider in the Northeast, has been named the 2026 Best Car Insurance Company in Massachusetts by The Wall Street Journal’s “Buy Side.” Plymouth Rock earned the highest rating in the publication’s annual evaluation of auto insurers operating in the Commonwealth.

“As a company founded and headquartered in Boston, we are committed to serving Massachusetts drivers with dependable coverage, competitive rates and exceptional customer service,” said Andrew McElwee, President and Chief Operating Officer, The Plymouth Rock Company. “This recognition from The Wall Street Journal reflects our focus on providing peace of mind to our customers, the strength of our independent agency partnerships, and our shared commitment to delivering outstanding value and service.”

Plymouth Rock Assurance was also recently recognized on Forbes’ America’s Best Insurance Companies 2026 list, a recognition, McElwee said, “of our commitment to always put our customers first and to continuously improve our services.”

Buy Side offers trusted analysis and information to help consumers make informed purchasing decisions. Plymouth Rock received a 5.0 Buy Side rating, the highest in the state, reflecting strong performance across both cost and quality metrics and earning Plymouth Rock “The Best Car Insurance Company in Massachusetts” recognition. Buy Side analyzed insurers operating in Massachusetts and assessed complaint levels, collision repair grades and average rates to give consumers insight into the best car insurance options available.

Rankings were based on complaint data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, collision repair grades from Crash Network and rate data from Quadrant Information Services. Plymouth Rock was recognized for offering one of the lowest auto insurance rates in Massachusetts for full coverage and state-minimum liability insurance out of the top-rated companies, offering approximately 20 available discounts, strong performance in collision-repair grades, and “extremely low” complaint levels. Plymouth Rock was also recognized for perks, like its Crashbusters® mobile claims vans, Door to Door Valet Claim Service® and Pledge of Assurance®. To learn more about Plymouth Rock’s offerings, click here.

About Plymouth Rock

Plymouth Rock was established to offer its customers a higher level of service and a more innovative set of products and features than they would expect from an insurance company. Plymouth Rock’s innovative approach puts customers’ convenience and satisfaction first, giving them the choice to do business the way they want – online, using a mobile device, by phone or with one of Plymouth Rock’s agents. Plymouth Rock Assurance® and Plymouth Rock® are brand names and service marks used by separate underwriting, managed insurance, and management companies that offer property and casualty insurance in multiple states pursuant to licensing arrangements. Taken together, the companies write and manage $2.4 billion in auto and home insurance premiums across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

Each underwriting and managed insurance company is a separate legal entity that is financially responsible only for its own insurance products. Actual coverage is subject to the language of the policy as issued. You can learn more about us by visiting plymouthrock.com.

