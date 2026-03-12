GO Investor Alert: Grocery Outlet Holdings Corp. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Poor GAAP Results Were Not Highlighted in Earnings Calls: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Outlet Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) reported adjusted EPS of $0.21 for Q3 2025. GAAP EPS was $0.12 -- 43% below the $0.21 consensus estimate. Shareholders who lost money on GO stock are encouraged to submit their information here . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On the Q3 2025 earnings call on November 4, 2025, CEO Jason Potter told investors the Company delivered "adjusted EPS of $0.21, which exceeded guidance due to favorable taxes." The GAAP EPS figure of $0.12 was not discussed on the call. The gap between the two numbers was $0.09 per share -- 75%.

