Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Apollo Global Management, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Apollo Global Management, Inc., (“Apollo” or the "Company") (NYSE: APO) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between May 10, 2021 and February 21, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Apollo investors have until May 1, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/apollo-global-management-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Apollo Global is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries, and real estate markets.

The Apollo Global class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants CEO Marc Rowan and former CEO Leon Black, among other leadership figures at Apollo Global, frequently communicated with Jeffrey Epstein in the 2010s regarding Apollo Global’s business; (ii) as a result, Apollo Global’s assertion that it had never done business with Jeffrey Epstein was untrue; and (iii) because of the entanglement between Apollo Global’s leaders and Jeffrey Epstein, the harm to Apollo Global’s reputation was more than a mere possibility.

The Apollo Global class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 1, 2026, The Financial Times published an article titled “Apollo chief Marc Rowan consulted Epstein on firm’s tax affairs.” On this news, the price of Apollo Global stock fell nearly 6% over two trading days, according to the complaint.

Then, on February 17, 2026, The Financial Times allegedly published an article titled “SEC urged to investigate Apollo over Epstein ties.” On this news, the price of Apollo Global stock fell more than 5% over two trading days, according to the complaint.

Finally, on February 21, 2026, the Apollo Global class action lawsuit alleges that CNN published an article titled “How Wall Street’s Apollo got tangled up again in the Epstein files.” On this news, the price of Apollo Global stock fell 5%, according to the complaint.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising