Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Investors

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, (“Corcept” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CORT) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between October 31, 2024 and December 31, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Corcept investors have until April 21, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Corcept engages in discovery and development of medication for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders. One of Corcept’s lead new product candidates is relacorilant, which is being developed for multiple indications, including as a treatment for patients with hypercortisolism (also known as “Cushing’s syndrome”).

The Corcept class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period represented that the relacorilant New Drug Application was supported by powerful evidence, that it was approaching approval, and that they had no concerns about the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (“FDA”) review. But in truth, the Corcept investor class action lawsuit alleges that the FDA had repeatedly raised concerns about the adequacy of the clinical evidence supporting the NDA and, as a result, there was a known material risk that Corcept’s relacorilant NDA would not be approved.

The Corcept shareholder class action lawsuit further alleges that on December 31, 2025 Corcept revealed that the FDA had issued a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) regarding the NDA for relacorilant as a treatment for patients with hypercortisolism. In doing so, the press release issued by Corcept allegedly stated that the FDA had “concluded it could not arrive at a favorable benefit-risk assessment for relacorilant without Corcept providing additional evidence of effectiveness.” On this news, the price of Corcept stock fell by more than 50%.

Then, on January 30, 2026, the FDA allegedly published a redacted copy of the CRL detailing the FDA’s concerns with the relacorilant NDA, including concerns that the clinical studies that were submitted as part of the NDA were not sufficient evidence of relacorilant’s efficacy for the proposed indication. The CRL also noted that, during pre-submission meetings, the FDA informed Corcept “on several occasions” of its “concerns about the adequacy of the clinical development program,” and had warned the Company “to expect significant review issues,” if it submitted the application, the Corcept class action alleges.

