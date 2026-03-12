IRON Drops Up to 39% After FDA CRL for Bitopertin -- LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP Investigates

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRON) regarding whether the company adequately communicated risks regarding its bitopertin program before the FDA’s issuance of a Complete Response Letter on February 13, 2026, which caused a 21.9% decline in share price. Investors who suffered losses on IRON stock may click here for additional information about this investigation.

The Complete Response Letter for Disc’s bitopertin indicated that the FDA required additional data before it could approve the drug for erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP). The nature of the additional data requirements has not been fully detailed publicly, but the issuance of a CRL typically signals deficiencies in clinical efficacy data, safety concerns, or manufacturing issues that the agency considers unresolved. Each category carries different implications for the timeline and cost of a potential resubmission.

In this instance, the FDA indicated that additional results are necessary to support traditional approval. This means that Disc’s timeline for delivering bitopertin will be delayed into 2027 or potentially even further. Clinical trials in ultra-rare diseases like EPP face inherent enrollment challenges due to the small patient population, which can further extend timelines.

Disc’s pipeline beyond bitopertin includes earlier-stage programs, but none are near the regulatory stage that would offset the revenue gap created by the CRL. This raises the question of whether additional capital raises will be necessary to fund the bitopertin resubmission while maintaining other development programs. Any dilutive financing could compound losses for existing shareholders who purchased at pre-CRL prices.

