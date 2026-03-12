Zillow Group, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Zillow Group, Inc., (“Zillow" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ZG) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights

Zillow’s stock price fell $2.85, or 5%, to close at $54.49 per share on March 5, 2024, thereby injuring investors. This decline occurred after Spruce Point Capital Management released a report on March 5, 2024, which alleged, among other claims, that the company “uses wildly aggressive revenue recognition and expense policies that can be used to embellish revenues and earnings.” The report noted that these practices were particularly “alarming in context of Zillow’s CFO departing last year.”

