NeurAxis to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results and Business Update Call on Thursday, March 19, 2026

CARMEL, Ind., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeurAxis, Inc. (“NeurAxis,” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: NRXS), a medical technology company commercializing neuromodulation therapies addressing chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults, will report summarized financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025, for the period ended December 31, 2025, on Thursday, March 19, 2026, before market open. The Company has scheduled a conference call for the same day, Thursday, March 19, 2026, at 9:00 am ET to review the results.

Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Thursday, March 19, 2026, at 9:00am ET

Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.neuraxis.com/ or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4ig827me. For participants listening through the webcast, questions can be sent in through the portal using the “Ask a Question” link or by emailing questions to NRXS@lythampartners.com.

Call-in Information: Interested parties can also access the live conference call by initially registering at the following link. Upon completion of the registration link, call-in participants will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.

Replay: A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.neuraxis.com/ or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4ig827me.

About NeurAxis, Inc.

NeurAxis, Inc., is a medical technology company focused on neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults. NeurAxis is dedicated to advancing science and leveraging evidence-based medicine to drive adoption of IB-Stim® , which is its proprietary Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Field Stimulation (PENFS) technology, by the medical, scientific, and patient communities. IB-Stim is FDA cleared for functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), functional dyspepsia (FD), and FD-related nausea symptoms in patients 8 years and older. Additional clinical trials of PENFS in multiple pediatric and adult conditions with large unmet healthcare needs are underway.

For more information, please visit http://neuraxis.com.

