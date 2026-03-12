Trex Company, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Trex Company, Inc., (“Trex" or the "Company") (NYSE:TREX) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/trex-company-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Trex’s stock price fell $14.61, or 31.1%, to close at $32.43 per share on November 5, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This occurred following the release of the Company’s third quarter 2025 financial results after market hours on November 4, 2025, which missed consensus estimates and showed a 12% decline in net income per share. Management signaled a “muted” outlook for the fourth quarter, noting that they anticipate “channel partners to lower their inventories through the rest of the year.”

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising