Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of PayPal Holdings, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises PayPal Holdings, Inc., (“PayPal” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PYPL) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between February 25, 2025 and February 2, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). PayPal investors have until April 20, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

PayPal operates a technology platform that enables digital payments for merchants and consumers.

The PayPal class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to PayPal’s projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk from seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations. In truth, PayPal’s optimistic plan for growth through various initiatives to bolster PayPal’s Branded Checkout offerings fell short of reality as the 2027 targets were not achievable under the tenure of defendant James Alexander Chriss as CEO; they required both an unrealistically stable consumer landscape and strong execution with clear direction from PayPal and its management, the complaint alleges.

The PayPal class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 3, 2026, PayPal announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025, disclosing disappointing earnings results with worsening performance in Branded Checkout and the withdrawal of its 2027 financial targets provided one year before. PayPal allegedly attributed its results and lowered guidance to a combination of macroeconomic factors, competition, and “‘operational and deployment issues’ across all regions.” The complaint alleges that PayPal also revealed the transition of its CEO, defendant James Alexander Chriss. On this news, the price of PayPal common stock fell more than 20%, according to the complaint.

