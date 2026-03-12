Sunrun, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Sunrun, Inc., (“Sunrun" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:RUN) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/sunrun-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Sunrun’s stock price plummeted $7.17 per share, or 35.11%, to close at $13.25 per share on February 27, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This massive valuation collapse followed a February 26, 2026, press release detailing the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results, which revealed a 30% year-over-year decrease in net subscriber value. Management attributed this sharp decline to a combination of lower total subscriber additions and significant economic headwinds, specifically citing the "impact of higher funding costs" and "inflationary pressures from tariffs." These rising operational costs fundamentally compressed the profit margins traditionally expected from the Company's solar subscription model.

The market responded with further volatility to Sunrun's guidance for negative growth in 2026, which projected a downward trend across all primary financial metrics. For the upcoming fiscal year, the Company forecasted $5.0 billion in aggregate subscriber value and $850 million in net value creation, representing a marked decline from the $5.6 billion and $1.0 billion generated in 2025. Additionally, projected cash generation was lowered to $350 million, down from the $377 million recorded in the prior year. The revelation of these contracting performance indicators and the admission of sustained cost increases led to an immediate and severe erosion of shareholder value as the market adjusted to the Company's weakened growth trajectory.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising