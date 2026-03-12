Levi & Korsinsky, LLP: Grail (GRAL) Guided to 2030 Cash Runway While Key Trial Risk Went Unaddressed

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL) lost approximately 50% of its market value after disclosing that the NHS Galleri randomized trial failed to meet its primary endpoint. Shareholders who lost money on GRAL are encouraged to submit their information now . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating whether Grail's forward guidance during the Class Period omitted known headwinds that would have been material to investors. On the Q3 2025 earnings call (November 12, 2025), CEO Robert P. Ragusa stated: "We believe our cash runway extends into 2030, enabling us to achieve major planned clinical and regulatory milestones." On the same call, CFO Aaron Freidin narrowed cash-burn guidance to "no more than $290 million for the full year of 2025" -- framing the Company's financial position around the assumption that those milestones would be reached.

Those milestones centered on the 140,000-participant NHS Galleri study and a modular PMA submission to the FDA. The cash-runway projection and burn-rate guidance did not reference any scenario in which the NHS trial missed its primary endpoint. When that outcome was disclosed in February 2026, the stock fell approximately 50%. The guidance figures investors relied on -- $290 million burn, runway into 2030 -- had not accounted for the clinical and regulatory consequences of the trial result.

