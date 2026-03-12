Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Walker & Dunlop, Inc., (“Walker & Dunlop" or the "Company") (NYSE:WD) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/walker-dunlop-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Walker & Dunlop’s stock price plummeted $11.45 per share, or 19.44%, to close at $47.46 per share on February 26, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market decline was triggered by a February 26, 2026, press release reporting the Company's fourth quarter 2025 financial results, which revealed that adjusted earnings per share reached only $0.28. This performance fell 80.8% short of the $1.46 consensus estimate previously established by analysts. Additionally, the Company reported quarterly revenue of $340 million, failing to meet the market expectation of $343.5 million. The revelation of this significant earnings miss and the shortfall in top-line revenue led to an immediate loss of investor confidence, resulting in a rapid erosion of the Company's market value as shareholders reacted to the disappointing fiscal performance.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

