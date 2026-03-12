Mento Launches on Monad, Bringing FX Markets to a High-Performance L1





Mento’s first multichain deployment brings oracle-referenced FX markets to Monad, beginning with GBPm/USDm.

BERLIN, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mento, the leading decentralized FX infrastructure processing over $18.5B in trading volume in 2025, is launching on Monad, a high-performance, EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain built for high-frequency finance. The deployment marks Mento’s first expansion beyond the Celo ecosystem and introduces native FX markets to Monad with the first GBPm / USDm liquidity pool now live on the Mento Asset Exchange.

Mento allows users and institutions to trade FX markets on Monad in a predictable way with real-world reference rates, enabling reliable execution between real-world currencies for traders, liquidity providers, and developers. Mento’s launch on Monad will be accompanied by a liquidity incentive program.

Why FX, Why Monad, Why Now

FX is the largest financial market in the world, with more than $9.6T in daily volume. Yet despite this scale, onchain currency exchange has been constrained by fragmented liquidity and unreliable pricing. As stablecoins evolve into real-world financial rails, reliable FX markets become a core requirement for payments, treasury operations, and global financial applications. Mento’s launch on Monad brings these markets into a high-performance execution environment designed for speed, scale, and deep liquidity.

Following the integration with Wormhole last year, Monad is the first non-Celo deployment where Mento’s FX model is live, extending issuance and risk management anchored on Celo, into a new environment optimized for trading and liquidity formation.

FX Infrastructure, Proven at Scale

Mento is the leading onchain FX liquidity layer, providing decentralized infrastructure for predictable pricing and tight execution across global currencies. The protocol supports 15 currencies, has processed $18.5B in trading volume in 2025, and powers FX swaps for more than 12M Opera MiniPay users to date.

Originated as the core infrastructure behind decentralized stablecoins on Celo, the protocol is now expanding beyond its home ecosystem. “Mento is focused on building FX markets that operate as real financial infrastructure,” said Bogdan Dumitru, Co-Founder of Mento Labs. Monad allows us to extend this model into a high-performance environment where liquidity, pricing, and execution can mature together.”

“With its launch on Monad, Mento brings its existing scale and operational track record to an ecosystem built to enable high-frequency finance use cases like FX markets. Together with other protocols in the Monad ecosystem, they will enable the best onchain FX empowered by local currency bonds and strong on/off ramp liquidity & rates to accelerate the adoption of TradFi markets onchain - Keone Hon, Co-Founder and GM at Monad Foundation.

Expanding FX Infrastructure on Monad

Mento’s deployment strengthens the Monad ecosystem by enabling borderless financial applications across currencies, from remittances to institutional settlement, powered by programmable FX and institutional-grade reliability:

Predictable FX pricing: Fixed-Price FX Pools, powered by Mento V3, track real-world exchange rates using oracle-based pricing, enabling consistent execution for payments, treasury operations, and financial workflows, without reliance on speculative AMM curves.

Fixed-Price FX Pools, powered by Mento V3, track real-world exchange rates using oracle-based pricing, enabling consistent execution for payments, treasury operations, and financial workflows, without reliance on speculative AMM curves. Composable FX liquidity: Developers gain access to multi-currency FX liquidity that can be integrated into DeFi applications including lending, derivatives, payments, and settlement, unlocking FX-native use cases on Monad.

Developers gain access to multi-currency FX liquidity that can be integrated into DeFi applications including lending, derivatives, payments, and settlement, unlocking FX-native use cases on Monad. Efficient liquidity design: Defined pool parameters and algorithmic rebalancing support healthier liquidity over time, benefiting both liquidity providers and applications that depend on efficient execution.

Defined pool parameters and algorithmic rebalancing support healthier liquidity over time, benefiting both liquidity providers and applications that depend on efficient execution. Global reach: Permissionless FX and stablecoin infrastructure enables applications on Monad to support cross-border payments and international use cases beyond single-currency markets.





What’s Live on Monad at Launch

The GBPm / USDm pool is live and fully integrated into the Mento Asset Exchange.

is live and fully integrated into the Mento Asset Exchange. The pool uses Mento V3’s Fixed-Price FX model, offering predictable pricing through real-world reference rates for tight execution of non-USD stablecoins.





Sterling is one of the most actively traded currencies globally, and GBP/USD remains among the highest-volume FX pairs worldwide. Launching with GBPm / USDm establishes a strong foundation for expanding into additional G7 and emerging market currencies as liquidity grows.

Additional FX pairs are expected to follow as Mento expands the currency set available on Monad.

Scaling FX Markets Across Chains

As FX activity moves onchain, markets require infrastructure that can scale across ecosystems without fragmenting liquidity or pricing. Mento’s launch on Monad marks the first step in extending its FX model beyond a single chain.

Building on its integration with Wormhole, Mento is designed to expand FX liquidity and pricing consistently across ecosystems.

Foreign exchange is fundamentally global in nature, and to fully realize the advantages of moving it onchain, the supporting infrastructure must be equally global in scope, accessible, and resilient,” said Robinson Burkey, Co-Founder of Wormhole. “Mento launching on Monad marks an important step toward unified currency markets. With Wormhole connecting liquidity and assets across chains, we’re unlocking FX infrastructure that enables more efficient capital formation and global financial access.”

Additional ecosystems are expected to follow as Mento continues its expansion.

About Mento

Mento is the leading decentralized FX infrastructure for institutions and individuals, enabling the launch, trading, and onchain settlement of global currencies with institutional-grade reliability. Mento provides programmable FX via transparent liquidity and real-world pricing, supporting use cases like cross-border payments, treasury operations, and institutional settlement through an expanding set of overcollateralized stablecoins and a transparent, multicurrency platform.

Mento Labs is the core development team behind the protocol, focused on advancing global onchain FX.

About Monad

Monad is a high-performance, EVM-compatible Layer-1 blockchain designed for high-frequency finance. It delivers up to 10,000 transactions per second, sub-second finality, and low transaction fees. Its architecture enables more efficient payment flows and other transaction-intensive financial use cases by reducing latency and improving throughput while maintaining compatibility with established Ethereum standards. Monad is operated by a decentralized, globally distributed validator network and provides secure, scalable infrastructure for on-chain financial activity at scale.

