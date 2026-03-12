PRCT: Guided $325.5M, Hid Pricing Headwind -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Investigates

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ: PRCT) guided investors toward $325.5 million in full-year 2025 revenue -- representing 45% growth -- then delivered $308.1 million, a $17.4 million shortfall that sent shares down more than 15%. Shareholders who lost money on PRCT are encouraged to submit their information now . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On the Q3 2025 earnings call on November 4, 2025, CFO Kevin Waters reaffirmed the $325.5 million revenue target and stated the company was "maintaining handpiece average selling prices to be approximately $3,200." CEO Larry Wood added that investments in strategic priorities were "not expect[ed] ... to impede our progress toward achieving profitability." At the time of these statements, the Company had implemented a pricing-discipline initiative that eliminated historical bulk-purchase discounts -- a change that directly reduced realized average selling prices on the Company's core product line.

The guidance did not quantify or disclose the revenue impact of this pricing change. When Q4 2025 results were released, actual revenue fell $17.4 million short of the guided figure, and FY 2026 guidance of $410 million to $430 million also came in below analyst consensus. The stock lost roughly 15% of its value in a single session.

