Surgery Partners (SGRY) Guided for Margin Expansion While Headwinds Mounted -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Investigates

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgery Partners (NASDAQ: SGRY) shareholders watched the stock drop sharply in early March 2026 after Q4 2025 results and FY 2026 outlook both fell short of expectations. Months earlier, CEO Eric Evans told investors on the Q4 2024 earnings call: "we continue to expect margin expansion in 2025 and beyond." CFO Dave Doherty added: "We expect leverage to decrease based on sustained double-digit earnings growth." By the end of 2025, Q4's results failed to deliver on these expectations. Shareholders who lost money on SGRY are encouraged to submit their information now . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On March 3, 2025, Evans stated the Company had "high confidence" in its growth outlook and "significant visibility" into expected 2025 rate growth. On the same call, Doherty projected at least $200 million of M&A capital deployment and described the Company as "comfortable with [its] underlying cash-flow generation and its continued growth." Evans separately guided for at least 10 de-novo ambulatory surgery centers in development annually, projecting "meaningful long-term organic growth" starting two years after each facility opened.

The FY 2026 guidance downgrade revealed that payer-mix shifts, anesthesia-cost dynamics, and softer-than-expected case growth were potentially already pressuring margins at the time those forward statements were made. The $200 million acquisition target was not reached; Surgery Partners "deployed $182 million of capital toward acquisitions" in 2025. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating whether these headwinds were known to management when the forward guidance was issued.

