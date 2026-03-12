Installation of a New Sculpture Signed by Pierre and Cedric Koukjian, Founders of SINCE Fine Art, “SAWA” at Beit Beirut Museum

New sculpture representing peace and unity now installed atop historic museum, highlighting reconciliation and Lebanon’s cultural heritage.





"SAWA" by Pierre and Cedric Koukjian: Unity atop Beit Beirut.

BEIRUT, Lebanon, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geneva-based designers Pierre and Cedric Koukjian, founders of SINCE Fine Art, have installed a new steel sculpture titled “SAWA” atop Beit Beirut. The piece represents peace and unity and reinforces the museum’s mission as a space for reflection, cultural dialogue, and reconciliation, contributing to the city’s growing presence in Beirut Lebanon art sculpture installations and public cultural landmarks.

Located along Beirut’s former Green Line, the museum once marked the city’s wartime division and has since been restored as a cultural and urban memory museum. The installation adds a contemporary artistic element that celebrates connection, resilience, and Lebanon’s enduring spirit.

Designed as an interconnected chain and crafted from hand-hammered stainless steel, the sculpture’s undulating surface echoes the building’s historic façade, integrating the artwork visually with the museum while emphasizing the strength of unity.

“This installation embodies the values of connection and hope,” said a spokesperson for the designer duo. “Signed by Pierre and Cedric Koukjian, it complements the museum’s mission of preserving history while encouraging reflection and dialogue about the city’s future.”

Installation logistics were coordinated by Blackblues, ensuring the sculpture was carefully integrated into the rooftop without compromising the building’s architectural integrity.

The addition demonstrates SINCE Fine Art’s continued commitment to creating public artworks that resonate with cultural and historical contexts, highlighting themes of unity and resilience through postmodernist design.

About Pierre and Cedric Koukjian

A designer duo specializing in postmodernist sculptures and installations that explore connection, identity, and resilience. Their works often combine materials such as metal, marble, and crystalline resin to produce large-scale installations blending architectural influence with contemporary artistic expression.

About Beit Beirut Museum

Beit Beirut preserves Lebanon’s history, art, and architecture. Located along the former Green Line, the restored building now symbolizes peace, reconciliation, and the enduring spirit of Beirut.

