GCM Grosvenor Appoints Steven Novick as Managing Director, Business Development, Expanding Firm’s Presence in Europe

CHICAGO, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a global alternative asset management solutions provider, today announced that Steven Novick has joined the firm as a Managing Director on its Business Development team. Based in the firm’s London office, Mr. Novick will focus on client engagement efforts, supporting the firm’s continued growth and expanding relationships with institutional and individual investors across Europe, where it manages $10.4 billion of AUM across more than 40 clients.

Mr. Novick brings more than 20 years of private markets fundraising and origination experience across private equity, credit, and infrastructure. He has raised capital from institutional and individual investors globally throughout his successful career. In his new role, he will support clients with access to differentiated alternative investment strategies and contribute to the firm’s ongoing growth initiatives by leveraging his global relationships while focusing on opportunities in Europe, including the Nordic region.

“We are pleased to welcome Steven to GCM Grosvenor,” said Jon Levin, President of GCM Grosvenor. “His extensive fundraising experience, longstanding investor relationships and entrepreneurial mindset will be instrumental as we continue to broaden our European client partnerships and deliver tailored alternative investment solutions.”

Prior to joining GCM Grosvenor, Mr. Novick served as Senior Advisor to Valeas Capital, a growth-buyout firm, where he helped shape capital formation strategy and source strategic limited partners. Earlier in his career, Mr. Novick was a Managing Director at Crescent Capital and held senior roles at Coller Capital, Credit Suisse, and Merrill Lynch.

“I am excited to join GCM Grosvenor,” said Mr. Novick. “The firm’s long-standing reputation, global platform and breadth of alternative investment capabilities position it well to serve the evolving needs of investors. I look forward to deepening existing partnerships and building new relationships.”

Mr. Novick holds a B.A. in Economics and History from New York University.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $91 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform.

GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 550 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and individual investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney. For more information, visit: gcmgrosvenor.com.

