Centre for Neuro Skills Appoints Curtis Shipman as Chief Information Officer 

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centre for Neuro Skills (CNS), a national provider of brain injury rehabilitation and neuro-specialty care, today announced the appointment of Curtis Shipman as chief information officer.

In this role, Shipman will oversee technology strategy, enterprise infrastructure, cybersecurity governance and IT operations to support CNS’s clinical and operational excellence across eight locations in California and Texas.

“As we continue to expand our services and enhance patient care, having robust, secure technology infrastructure is essential,” said David Harrington, CEO and President of CNS. “Curtis brings a proven track record of aligning technology with organizational mission, and his expertise in cybersecurity and infrastructure modernization will be invaluable as we advance our clinical capabilities and protect sensitive patient information.”

Shipman brings more than 15 years of experience leading enterprise infrastructure, cybersecurity and global digital transformation initiatives across healthcare, manufacturing and technology sectors. His expertise includes cloud transformation, data governance, regulatory compliance and AI-enabled automation strategies.

Most recently, Shipman served as director of IT, global infrastructure and IT operations at Electro Rent Corp., where he led global infrastructure modernization initiatives, implemented enterprise device management, standardized network architecture across international regions and developed data integration strategies to support AI-enabled monitoring and predictive alerting.

Previously, Shipman held senior leadership roles at Harbor Freight Tools, directing large-scale transformation initiatives supporting product development and supply chain operations across the United States and Asia. During his tenure, he led organizational restructuring efforts, implemented ITIL and Scrum frameworks, and improved new product development timelines and on-time delivery performance through process optimization.

“I’m honored to join Centre for Neuro Skills at such an important time in the organization’s growth,” said Shipman. “CNS’s mission-driven approach to brain injury rehabilitation requires technology systems that are not only secure and reliable, but that also enable clinicians to deliver the highest quality care. I look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place and advancing our technology capabilities to better serve patients and their families.”

Shipman’s appointment comes as healthcare organizations face increasing cybersecurity threats and evolving regulatory requirements. His experience includes implementing compliance frameworks such as CMMC 2.0 and ISO 27001, as well as developing comprehensive cybersecurity governance programs.

Shipman holds a Master of Science in cybersecurity and information assurance, a Master of Business Administration and multiple cybersecurity and agile leadership certifications. His leadership approach emphasizes scalable systems, strong governance and secure technology environments that enable mission-driven organizations to operate with confidence.

About Centre for Neuro Skills

Centre for Neuro Skills is an experienced and respected world leader in providing intensive rehabilitation and medical programs for those recovering from all types of brain injury. Recognized as one of America’s Greatest Midsize Workplaces 2025 by Newsweek, CNS covers a full spectrum of advanced care, from residential and assisted living to outpatient and day treatment. Founded by Dr. Mark Ashley in 1980, CNS has eight locations in California and Texas. For more information, visit neuroskills.com , Facebook , X , LinkedIn and YouTube . For a video overview, visit CNS’s YouTube channel .

