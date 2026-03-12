Eagleview Doubles Down on Futureview With Reimagined Back-to-Back Events; Call for Speakers and Sponsors Now Open

Rochester, NY, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagleview, a leader in aerial imagery and geospatial intelligence, today announced a major expansion of its premier training and innovation summit, Futureview. In response to rapid customer growth and evolving industry demand, Eagleview is introducing two large-scale Futureview conferences: Futureview East in 2026 and Futureview West in 2027. The conferences are designed to deliver advanced training, and a richer experience for government and industry professionals nationwide.

Eagleview has reimagined Futureview from the ground up, transforming it into a multi-event platform that reinforces the company’s commitment to customer success, product excellence, and the future of geospatial technology. The expanded format provides more flexibility for attendees, broader opportunities for partner participation, and a consistent, high-impact curriculum delivered across two regional hubs.

“Our customers told us what they wanted in our keystone training event,” shared Piers Dormeyer, CEO of Eagleview. “We are delivering on that and creating an event that I think will exceed expectations.”

The conference caters to assessment officials, GIS administrators, public works employees, public safety personnel, other government employees, and industry partners who work with Eagleview imagery and tools. Attendees will enjoy:

Informative general sessions and strategic updates from Eagleview leadership

Valuable workshops, training, and demos of the latest advancements in aerial imagery and data to ensure Eagleview users are employing best practices with demonstrated return on investment

Dynamic networking opportunities and information sharing with peers and industry professionals

Unforgettable keynote speakers and premium evening offsite events

Futureview East will take place September 22–25, 2026, in Louisville, Kentucky. Futureview West will follow April 12–15, 2027, in Fort Worth, Texas. Both events will deliver Eagleview’s full suite of expert-led training, product deep dives, and workflow innovation sessions, complemented by customer and sponsor presentations tailored to each region.

Sponsorship and Exhibitor Opportunities Now Available

Sponsorship opportunities for these exclusive, invite-only events have also been expanded to meet the needs of a broader partner ecosystem. A sponsorship e-prospectus for Louisville is available now, with a corresponding Fort Worth prospectus coming soon. Sponsors will have the option to participate in one or both events at a unified sponsorship level, with enhanced incentives for dual participation.

Call for Session Proposals

Eagleview is inviting customers and partners to submit breakout session proposals, case studies, and role-based training presentations for Futureview East.

Proposed sessions should highlight:

Demonstrated return on investment

Deployment strategies and best practices

Cross-department collaboration

Measurable operational improvements

Real-world applications of geospatial data in assessment, public works, public safety, GIS, and utilities

The submission deadline for Futureview East is Monday, April 20 at 5:00 PM ET.

Futureview continues to serve as a national showcase for operational excellence and innovation across local government, public safety, assessment, public works, GIS, utilities, and commercial sectors. Eagleview encourages partners and customers to submit presentation ideas early, particularly those demonstrating measurable impact using Eagleview tools, data, and insights.

For questions or assistance, customers may contact Tim Horak or Krista Andersen at marketing@marketing.eagleview.com.

About Eagleview

Eagleview is a leader in geospatial technology, providing solutions that transform the way our customers work. Eagleview is renowned for its geospatial data and its 3.5 billion+ imagery library which encompasses 94 percent of the U.S. population. Eagleview’s unique technology portfolio comprises more than 300 patents, enabling it to offer highly differentiated software, imagery, and analytics products for multiple industries.

