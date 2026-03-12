VSiN’s “Sharp Week” Returns to Help Sports Fans Gear up for NCAA Basketball Tournament

LAS VEGAS, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSiN , the first national broadcast network focused on sports betting, announces the return of “Sharp Week,” a comprehensive week of programming and premium content designed to give NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament fans and bettors a single destination for all the news, analysis and insights for anyone making their predictions around this month-long spectacular. This week of wall-to-wall coverage begins on Mar. 15 when VSiN takes bettors beyond the brackets with in-depth betting analysis ahead of the first set of games.

“This marks VSiN’s 10th March Madness, and that nearly decade of experience brings an understanding of what content, tools and analysis the sports bettor needs,” said Bill Adee, CEO of VSiN. “VSiN’s second ‘Sharp Week’ will again provide an unmatched destination for all things college basketball to empower fans with the information they need, when they need it during a month when we expect to see more action than any other in U.S. history.”

“Sharp Week” will help sports fans and bettors navigate every angle of this year’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, empowering them with tools, updates and information they can’t find anywhere else. Beginning on Selection Sunday, VSiN becomes the destination for Tournament information, offering previews of every matchup, the latest line movements, live reports from Las Vegas and contest updates. Featuring VSiN betting experts and the network’s proprietary database of Tournament trends, fans can tune in or log on for actionable analysis throughout March.

Special “Sharp Week” programming kicks off with VSiN experts and analysts taking bettors beyond the brackets for in-depth analysis ahead of the first set of games. Following that warm up, VSiN will offer a host of exclusive content and products through the Championship Game, including:

The VSiN March Betting Challenge , presented by ProphetX and EdgeBoost, lets fans test their college basketball handicapping skills for a chance to win prizes. This free-to-play contest adds a twist to traditional Tournament brackets by asking contestants to pick against the spread or on totals. Registration opens Mar. 15 and the contest runs through the Championship Game in April.

lets fans test their college basketball handicapping skills for a chance to win prizes. This free-to-play contest adds a twist to traditional Tournament brackets by asking contestants to pick against the spread or on totals. Registration opens Mar. 15 and the contest runs through the Championship Game in April. Available Mar. 17, VSiN’s March Mania Betting Guide will highlight best bets and brackets from the network’s hosts and experts. Available to VSiN Pro subscribers, the Guide will include power ratings brackets, key betting trends, and capsules on all 68 teams — plus the teams VSiN experts identify as potential Cinderellas.





will highlight best bets and brackets from the network’s hosts and experts. Available to VSiN Pro subscribers, the Guide will include power ratings brackets, key betting trends, and capsules on all 68 teams — plus the teams VSiN experts identify as potential Cinderellas. “Get to Know You” Team Videos featuring each contender that makes the Tournament field, providing bettors with concise, informative breakdowns of each squad’s strengths, weaknesses, betting profile and path to advance.





featuring each contender that makes the Tournament field, providing bettors with concise, informative breakdowns of each squad’s strengths, weaknesses, betting profile and path to advance. VSiN.com will serve as the ultimate college hoops hub, delivering real-time coverage of every aspect of the Tournament, including matchup previews ahead of tip-off, betting trends, odds movement and expert commentary.

For more on “Sharp Week” and VSiN’s coverage of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, visit VSiN.com/SharpWeek .

VSiN empowers sports fans and bettors with the news, analysis, and insights they need to make informed wagering and fantasy lineup decisions, with 18+ hours of live linear sports content each day. Featuring some of the industry’s most knowledgeable sports betting and fantasy experts, as well as legendary bookmakers, VSiN’s goal is to inform and entertain the growing number of Americans betting on sports – whether sharp bettors or new to sports betting. VSiN’s exclusive content sets the stage for the day’s biggest sports betting events and includes expert tips and predictions on college and pro football, college and pro basketball, baseball, hockey, golf, tennis, NASCAR, and more.

About VSiN

VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, is the first sports media company dedicated to providing news, analysis and proprietary data to the millions of Americans who wager on sports and make sports betting a multibillion-dollar industry. Fueled by award-winning broadcasters and legendary oddsmakers, the network informs and entertains consumers with the latest sports betting news and industry trends on multiple platforms. Fans can access VSiN content on YouTube TV, SiriusXM, Rogers’ Sportsnet, FanDuel Sports Network, NESN, Marquee Sports Network, MASN, Spectrum SportsNet LA, SportsNet Pittsburgh, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, more than 350 terrestrial radio stations throughout the U.S., VSiN.com , and VSiN.com/Podcasts .

VSiN’s newsroom studios are located in the sportsbooks at the Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas and Circa Sports at The Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs in Franklin, KY.