Signati™ Medical Announces Dr. LeRoy Jones Has Been Appointed as a Professor of Urology at the University of Texas San Antonio

Dr. Jones has performed over 3,500 successful prosthetic surgeries, including penile prosthesis and artificial urinary sphincters, cementing his status as a leader in prosthetic urology. His extensive career has also taken him across the globe, where he has operated in 26 countries, offering expertise and making a lasting impact on men’s health worldwide.

A passionate educator, Dr. Jones has dedicated much of his career to teaching and training the next generation of urologists. He is a past president of the Society of Urologic Prosthetic Surgeons and is the recent recipient of the prestigious F. Brantley Scott Award in Prosthetic Urology, which honors individuals for their lifetime contributions to the field.

Dr. Jones' areas of specialization include erectile dysfunction, low testosterone, Peyronie’s disease, and other male urinary health issues. He is board-certified in urology and has an impressive track record of pioneering surgical techniques and treatment options to improve the quality of life for men facing complex urological conditions.

About Signati™ Medical

Signati™ Medical is a medical device company dedicated to developing innovative solutions that improve men’s health. The company’s flagship product, the Signati Separo™, is a revolutionary new device designed to streamline the vasectomy procedure. Signati™ Medical is committed to providing men with safe, effective, and accessible options for family planning.

