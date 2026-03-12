Red Access Turns Any Firewall Into an AI-Ready Security Platform

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Access , the agentless platform built to simplify security across all browsers, GenAI, SaaS and corporate apps, today announced Firewall-Native SSE, an agentless cloud layer that instantly upgrades any existing firewall with modern Security Service Edge (SSE), GenAI security, and browser-agnostic protection. Deployed directly on top of existing architecture, Firewall-Native SSE eliminates the need for rip-and-replace projects, accelerating deployment by up to 80% while significantly reducing operational overhead, without compromising user experience. It addresses both the security challenges of the modern workspace and the global slowdown in SSE adoption.

"Secure enterprise browsing solutions sit at the intersection of user, device, and web resources to enforce security policies,” said Andrew Green, Networking & Security Analyst at GigaOm. Green emphasizes that with the browser serving as the primary gateway to resources, "companies have the opportunity to significantly improve their security posture across the whole organization.” However, Green also noted that while SSE is a strategic path, certain platform-oriented approaches “may heighten complexity,” requiring organizations to navigate architectural tradeoffs that can impact the speed and success of deployment.

“Organizations are facing rapid change driven by accelerated AI adoption and an ever-expanding web and desktop application landscape. This new reality requires deeper, more intelligent security controls that can understand context and protect the business without disrupting users or slowing the adoption of new tools,” said Dor Zvi, CEO of Red Access. “We built an agentless solution so that any company can activate such modern SSE and GenAI security seamlessly and within a few hours. Simply by using Red Access’ configuration, any organization can get an instant upgrade to the advanced security capabilities of an SSE, over the top of their existing firewall.”

Red Access Firewall-Native SSE is vendor-agnostic and supercharges leading firewalls such as Palo Alto Networks , Fortinet , Cisco , and Check Point . It instantly delivers the full capabilities expected from SSE — including Data Loss Prevention (DLP), GenAI security, Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), advanced phishing protection, Secure Web Gateway (SWG), enterprise browser controls, and Local Browser Isolation — while adding dedicated security and protection across GenAI, SaaS, web, browser, extension, desktop, messaging, and WebSocket traffic.

“As we continue to expand our use of SaaS and AI tools, having the right security controls in place is critical,” said Eitan Israelov, Director of IT, Security & TyreSense Technology at RIMEX Group of Companies. “Red Access has helped us strengthen our approach while keeping deployment and operations straightforward for our teams.”

“At FullStock, we curate a ‘Sovereign Stack’ of only the most advanced Cyber and AI solutions. We chose Red Access as a cornerstone of this portfolio because they solve the ‘last blind spot’ in the browser without the friction of traditional agents,” said Dror Hacohen, Partner at FullStock. “By integrating directly with existing firewall architectures, FullStock, partnering with our regional distributor, Maxtec (a QBS Company), is enabling organizations to accelerate SSE adoption and transform the infrastructure they already trust into a next-generation security platform.”

Janneman Stemmett, Head of Security Architecture and Technology at Maxtec, a QBS company, added: “From a distribution perspective, we see immense value in this integration because it allows organizations to extend deep, session-level control to any browser or embedded application, such as Teams or WhatsApp, directly from their existing firewall environment. It’s the ‘EDR for the browser’ our market has been waiting for.”

About Red Access

Red Access delivers a simpler path to secure networking, browsing, AI and more, with an agentless, session-based architecture that integrates with existing network environments and firewalls, and scales with the workforce. Built for the way people work today across SaaS, GenAI, and hybrid environments, Red Access provides enterprise-grade protection that is fast to deploy, easy to manage, and invisible to end users. By securing activity at the session level across browsers, applications, messaging apps, and other enterprise assets, Red Access extends core Security Service Edge (SSE) capabilities without the cost, friction, or delays of traditional solutions.

Headquartered in Tel Aviv with an expanding U.S. presence, Red Access is backed by leading global investors, including Norwest Venture Partners, Ten Eleven Ventures and Elron Ventures. Learn more at https://redaccess.io/ and follow Red Access on LinkedIn .

