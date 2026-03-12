MAIV and Brickken Partner to Launch Integrated Tokenized Capital Stack

BERLIN, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAIV, an ecosystem redefining global value flows, and Brickken, an RWA tokenization provider, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver an integrated Tokenized Capital Stack for real-world asset (RWA) funding. The collaboration combines Brickken’s tokenization infrastructure with MAIV’s capital formation and deployment capabilities, alongside planned integration of FLOW, MAIV’s payment infrastructure product, to support compliant investor onboarding and distributions.

The partnership takes effect immediately, with implementation already in motion. Brickken has tokenized the world’s first tokenized land treasury. Starting with a 64ha private island resort with direct on-chain ownership, Amihan combines real-world land assets valued at over $200 million – making land-backed exposure more accessible and liquid.

The model is structured as a verifiable and liquid portfolio that blends real property with digital assets. MAIV plans to list Amihan as one of the first opportunities on the MAIV investment platform, and FLOW integration into Brickken’s system is planned for the near future.

“Amihan has chosen to partner with Brickken and MAIV because of the combined strength of tokenization infrastructure and investor distribution,” said Robin H. Carlson, CEO of Amihan. “Our project serves as the flagship implementation use case for the integrated stack, with active cross-team collaboration across tokenization, capital formation, and payment infrastructure.”

By aligning issuance, fundraising, and fund movement in one operating framework, the partners aim to reduce execution friction across the full investment lifecycle. In this model, Brickken structures and tokenizes RWA opportunities, MAIV leads capital access and deployment, and FLOW supports investor pay-in and profit pay-out through fiat and stablecoin rails.

MAIV brings access to a multi-billion-dollar deal pipeline and an investor network with combined 11-figure net worth. The model is designed to pair private Alliance capital with retail participation, enabling faster execution of investment rounds while preserving access for smaller-ticket investors.

“This partnership is designed to become the go-to destination for property owners seeking a done-for-you path to tokenize assets and access global investor distribution,” said Nicolas Taggart, CEO and Founder of MAIV. “By combining compliant issuance, capital formation, and integrated payment rails, we can help issuers raise capital faster and unlock value more efficiently.””

“Working with MAIV allows us to connect compliant tokenization with active capital deployment and cross-border payment functionality,” said Edwin Mata, CEO and Co-founder of Brickken. “This is a practical step toward more efficient and scalable real-world asset financing.”

About MAIV

MAIV is an ecosystem focused on redefining global value flows by combining institutional-grade private market access, cross-border payment infrastructure, and on-chain capital operations. Through its platform and products, including FLOW, MAIV supports compliant capital formation, investor participation, and global fund movement across real-world asset opportunities. Learn more at www.maiv.io .

About Brickken

Brickken is a leading institutional-grade software provider enabling the compliant tokenization and management of real-world assets (RWA). Built for financial institutions, asset managers, and regulated entities, the platform digitizes financial instruments such as equity, debt, private credit, bonds, and funds, as well as tangible assets like real estate, infrastructure, and commodities.

About Amihan

Amihan is the world's first decentralized land treasury, combining timeless value with digital access. By bringing Real-World Assets (RWA) on-chain, the company makes land accessible as a store of value.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f317737d-d072-41bb-a8e7-4dad1b20f5ea